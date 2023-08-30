FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Hitting the road
Former Madison singer-songwriter Katie Powderly has had a great summer back in town, playing gigs at AtwoodFest and Sugar Maple Music Festival. Before she heads south to Appalachia for the winter, she’s playing one last show at the Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St., at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $12 ($15 at the door) for the seated show.
Pretty girls walk like this
Ever caught a fashion show on TV and wanted to see the action close up? Come by the lobby of Overture Hall, 201 State St., for Catwalk for a Cause, a fundraiser founded by current Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans. VIP tickets (including a cocktail hour starting at 6:30 p.m.) cost $50, with general admission tickets for $10. The show features music from DJay Mando and models from around the nation, and the event raises funds for American Family Children’s Hospital. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 2-3
Art in the park
Find something new for your home, yard or best friend’s birthday at Paoli Art in the Park, a showcase of regional fine artists organized by the Southern Wisconsin Art Guild. Meet artists like Rob Igl of The Metalest Works (shown here), who recently won first place in sculpture at the Spring Green Art Show, and award-winning woodworking artist Chad Grob. The event is free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, held in Paoli Park, 1367 County Road PB in Paoli.
facebook.com/Paoli-Art-in-the-Park
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
Take a spin
Grab your bike, scooter or roller skates and roll over to the Shifting Gears Bike Path Dance Festival, held Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at local parks and the Timekeeper Sculpture at Monona Terrace. Shifting Gears, organized by Isthmus Dance Collective, creates informal and temporary performance spaces at Brittingham Park, McPike Park and Wirth Court Park, featuring performers from well over a dozen local dance groups, ranging in style from flamenco, swing, Middle Eastern, Mexican, aerial, tap and more. Events are free; see the website for a list of who is performing when.
Labor Fest
Celebrate Wisconsin’s union strength at LaborFest 2023, an annual party hosted by the South Central Federation of Labor at the Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St. The Periodicals, a British/American nine-piece rock band, kick things off at noon, with a Solidarity Roll Call at 2 p.m., disco band VO5 at 3 p.m. and kids’ activities all day. Bring a $25 gift card to donate on behalf of students who are homeless, a collection for the MMSD Transition Education Program..