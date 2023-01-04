SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Think fast
The “spur-of-the-moment, seat-of-their pants” improvisation team at Monkey Business Institute will make up a show as they go on Saturday when they take over the Rotunda Stage in Overture Center, 201 State St. Kids in the Rotunda performances at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. run 45 minutes each, are very family friendly (all ages!) and free to attend.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
The song remains the same
The Joey’s Song benefit concerts have gotten bigger every year, but the mission remains the same — to raise money for individuals and families affected by seizure disorders. This year’s concert takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St., and the lineup includes former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Fred Armisen and members of Soul Asylum, Fountains of Wayne, Garbage, Portugal. The Man, and more. Tickets are $47.50.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
The hole story
“Doughnuts … is there anything they can’t do?” Homer Simpson once asked. Turns out they can raise money for a good cause at Donut Fest Madison on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Delta Beer Lab. 167 E. Badger Road. Tickets are $20 to sample pastries and beer all afternoon, $10 for kids.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
It’s a sin
With everyone in New Year’s resolution mode, The Moth storytelling series embraces our sinful sides at its first show of 2023. At at Monday night’s Moth StorySLAM, the theme of the night is “vices” — “a wicked habit, a mild failing or a defect in your otherwise perfect self.” What’s kryptonite to your character? Put your name in the hat and share a five-minute story. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., stories begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $15 at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
Battle of the bands
Three beers, seven evil ex-boyfriends. That’s the math for the special Brewfest screening of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World“ at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Flix Brewhouse Madison in East Towne Mall. The 2007 Edgar Wright movie stars Michael Cera as a hapless indie musician who must fight for the love of his new girlfriend Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The $30 ticket price gets you the movie, dinner, and three specialty beers brewed just for the occasion.