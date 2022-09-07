THURS, SEPT. 8 - SUN, SEPT. 25
Wander on
Thursday marks the Wisconsin premiere of “The Wanderers,” a play that reviewer Jill Kyle-Keith of DC Theatre Scene called “as perfect a piece of theater as I’ve seen in many years.” The play tells the story of two interconnected couples, one believing they can shape their own future, and the other believing it’s already set in stone. Forward Theater will perform the play for Madison audiences through Sept. 25 at the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets are $15 to $54.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Aging like fine wine
Have you ever seen hundreds of birds pour into a chimney? That’s what’ll happen on Friday at the Swift Night Out Social, hosted by the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin and the Madison chapter of the Feminist Bird Club. From 6:30 to 9 p.m., bird enthusiasts are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets — picnic optional — to watch hundreds of chimney swifts take roost. Check online for location updates: The event will likely take place on the lawn of Cherokee Heights Middle School, where the tall chimney has long been a swift favorite, but organizers make an announcement in the preceding days if the birds have chosen a different nearby chimney. Extra binoculars will be available.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Carp-e diem
Seize your Saturday with an outing to Red Rooster Madison, 2513 Seiferth Road, for FishFest. Organized and produced by Steve “Fish” Fischer, the rock music event runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features performances from the eMpTy Vees, the Iggy Rae Band, The Playground of Sound and Metal Gonz. Doors open at 1 p.m. with a $10 cover charge for full-day access.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 10-11
Iron-clad endurance
Thousands of triathletes will once again descend on Madison this weekend to swim, bike and run their way to the 20th annual Ironman Madison finish line. This year’s event features the Ironman 70.3 race on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. and a kids’ fun run at 5 p.m. Saturday night, followed by the full 140.6 Ironman race on Sunday. Early birds can catch the swim start from Monona Terrace on Sunday at 7 a.m., while night owls can grab an evening snack on State St. before heading to the electric MLK Boulevard finish line party until midnight. The kids’ fun run for ages 1-17 costs $20.00 per runner; all spectating is free.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
A day for the dogs
Kick off your fall at the 6th-annual “Puptoberfest” fundraiser for OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Hosted in Verona at the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, festivities run from noon to 5 p.m. and include multiple raffles, a bouncy house, and live music from the Red Hot Horn Dawgs. Entrance for humans (and their leashed canine pals) is free.