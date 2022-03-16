THURSDAY, MARCH 17
She still gets down
“Being on stage is like home,” singer-songwriter Thao Nguyen (who performs as Thao) told the New York Times recently. After two years without touring, Thao comes home to play the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St., at 8 p.m. Thursday. Thao will be without her band The Get Down Stay Down, but the show will be as funky and playful as ever as she performs songs from the band’s 2021 “Temple” album. Tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Becca Mancari and Why Monroe open.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Going worldwide
Overture Center’s International Festival returns in person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 201 State St. Enjoy music and dance from a variety of cultures, sample international cuisines, and perhaps purchase crafts to take home. Performers include Atimevu (Ghana), Beni Daiko (Japan), Mad Craig Irish Dance (Ireland), DanzTrad (Mexico), The Handphibians (Afro-Brazilian) and the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association (Chinese), among many others. Events are free; see Overture’s website for COVID protocols (including proof of vaccination or a negative test, and face masks).
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Diss this
It’s been a couple years since the last Big Diss Roast Battle, so buckle up for an inundation of insults and a torrent of tearing in. Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Rigby (119 E. Main St.), comedians will wage one-on-one warfare with “insults, cheap shots and major shade.” Hosted by Mickey Morello, Samara Suomi and Madeline Wallman. Free.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Post-Purim party
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the saving of the Jewish people from an emperor who planned to kill all Jews in the empire in a single day, and runs from sundown Wednesday through nightfall on Thursday. Those looking to support humanitarian efforts in besieged Ukraine can continue the festivities on Friday. The Purim party for Ukraine, 8-11 p.m. at North Street Cabaret (610 North St.), will feature Madison klezmer band Yid Vicious and the father-daughter fiddle-guitar act Elm Duo as they “celebrate the creativity and resilience of Ukrainian culture.” Proceeds go to the nonprofit United Help Ukraine. Tickets are $10 plus fees online.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 22-27
A ‘Prom’ for everyone
Emma, a tenacious high schooler and the only “out” lesbian at her Indiana high school, becomes the unwitting center of a controversy when a troupe of Broadway actors come to her (unrequested) aid. The national tour of “The Prom,” a glitzy musical with a heart of gold, plays Madison’s Overture Hall, 201 State St., through Sunday. Full of peppy, poppy songs and splashy dance numbers, it’s musical theater at its most unabashedly fun. Tickets cost $25-$129. See Overture’s website for COVID protocols.