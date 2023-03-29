FRIDAY, MARCH 31-SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Beyond ballet
Madison Ballet splits its season finale into two halves: a full-length series at night, and a shorter, family friendly version of the show in the afternoons. “Ballet Beyond” at the Madison Youth Arts Center features new work by artistic director Ja’Malik (“RE/COMPOSED”), a classical ballet showpiece called “Paquita Suite” and a world premiere by Yusha-Marie Sorzano, a former dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Evening performances in the Starlight Theater at 1055 E. Mifflin St. begin at 7 p.m. (reserved tickets, $19-$50) and 45-minute shows begin at 1 p.m (general admission, $18).
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
It’s craftastic
Have you been on the hunt a candle that smells like agave and sea moss, a miniature plastic elephant wearing a tiny hand-crocheted sweater, or earrings made with real human teeth? The Crafty Fair at Goodman Community Center is where you need to be this weekend, where a new slate of vendors are ready to delight and surprise with unexpected handmade treasures. Stop by 149 Waubesa St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 1-2
Spin the globe
Featuring more than two dozen performances from Indian classical dance and Spanish guitar to West African drums and Cuban love songs, the International Festival at Overture Center returns this weekend and it’s bigger than ever. Two days of events (Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-4 p.m.) celebrate the rich cultural heritage in Dane County. There will be an international market, as well as food vendors like Café Costa Rica, La Joe Bla (Hmong American food) and Madame Chu Delicacies. Try hands-on arts activities and explore new cultures at this free event at 201 State St.
THROUGH APRIL 1
Bag a book
Find your next great spring read this weekend at the Book Sale held by the UW-Madison Friends of the Library Group. A fiver gets you in early on Wednesday for a presale from 4-8 p.m., with the regular sale opening Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (no entry fee there). And Saturday is $5 bag day — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., books are $5 per bag. Bring your own, or buy one for $1. From 1:05-2 p.m. all remaining items are free. Find the sale at the Memorial Library, 728 State St., in Room 116.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Na zdrowie! (Cheers!)
Celebrate spring with kołaczki cookies, kielbasa, poppy seed rolls and paczki (filled doughnuts) at the Polish Heritage Club Spring Festival, this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 4913 Schofield St. in Monona, this event features amber jewelry and colorful Easter eggs, lively Polish music and of course, excellent Polish food. Admission is free, and the event is wheelchair accessible.