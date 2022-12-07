THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
Greenhouse gifts
For a few weeks each holiday season, garden store Fitchburg Farms makes space in its massive greenhouse at 1839 County Road MM for area vendors to sell their wares. This year’s Winter Makers’ Market, running daily through Dec. 21, features candles, wood crafts, knitting and more from more than 120 artisans. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Don’t miss the visit from Santa (real beard and all) on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Feeling crafty
For those who can’t decide between holiday parties and holiday shopping, the Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., hosts a two-fer: the Adult Swim Holiday Craftacular. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, revelers ages 21 and up can make holiday cards and gifts, “uglify” their sweaters for an ugly sweater contest, bling out their beards and shop for gifts from vendors organized by the Progress Center for Black Women. Hot drinks will be available, with vintage holiday jams spun by WSUM’s Grandma Cyd and WVMO’s DJ Shotski. Tickets cost $20 until noon the day of; $25 at the door.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Camp classic
Too cold to go to camp in Wisconsin? Nonsense! Camp Wisco is a celebration of all things Wisconsin, happening (indoors) at The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. at 4 p.m. Saturday. Take part in a brat eating contest or euchre tournament, buy some Wisconsin food and crafts, and enjoy Sconnie music like Wheelhouse. General admission tickets are $25.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Good luck Chuck
The UW Cinematheque on-campus film series has had a fun program this fall devoted to the movies of Charlton Heston — specifically, movies in which Heston plays characters who face catastrophes, disasters and the end of the world. The “Damn You All To Hell!” series ends Saturday with a double feature of the original “Planet of the Apes” at 6 p.m. and “Beneath the Planet of the Apes” at 8 p.m. Both screenings are free.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 8-11
A winter’s eve
Contemporary ensemble Kanopy Dance Company celebrates the winter solstice with “Winter Fantasia Reimagined,” giving six performances in Promenade Hall this weekend. On the program are two works inspired by Scandinavian folklore: Lisa Thurrell’s “The Norse Tree of Life” and “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve.” And South Asian guest artist Udbhav Desai presents a world premiere, “Chalo Ramiye,” a Hindu garba folk dance. Tickets cost $40, with discounts for students ($20) for the show at 201 State St.