FRIDAY, DEC. 23
Hippie Christmas, twice a year
“Hippie Christmas” is usually the second week in August, when folks move out of their apartments and leave furniture on the curb for the taking. Several local bands, including Phun, the People Brothers Band and the Grasshoppers have taken the name “Hippie Christmas” for their new show, paying tribute to the Grateful Dead, Phish, and other jam bands. They play at 8 p.m Friday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10, and unfortunately the ticket price does not include a free used couch.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
All aboard
Some mark each Christmas with a trip to the movies. Whether or not a big screen is in your plans for the big day, you can take the family to a Christmas Eve screening of “The Polar Express” at 11 a.m. Saturday at Flix Brewhouse in East Towne Mall. Not only is the film inspired by a beloved children’s book about a fantastical train to the North Pole, but it stars Tom Hanks. What else could you ask for?
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
Nathan for you
You might have seen Nate Craig open for Bill Burr last month before thousands at the Dane County Coliseum. See the comedian up close when he headlines a show Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. The Madison-born comedian recently taped a stand-up special at Chicago’s Green Mill jazz club. Tickets are $18 ($22 at the door).
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
Don’t drop that ball
The most daring writers in Madison gather for 24 hours of wild creativity, with challenges issued by lead producer Simone LaPierre. Six teams of directors and performers have mere hours to rehearse before the curtain rises on all-new plays this New Year’s Eve. Mercury Players Theatre and Know Better Productions present the annual 24-hour play festival “Ball Drop Blitz” at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Tickets cost $25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for drinks and live music, and the show starts at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
Welcome baby new year
So what if bedtime is 7 p.m.? Celebrate the arrival of the New Year as a family at a Noon Year’s Eve Dance Party at the Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St. From 10:30 a.m. until noon, kiddos can “shake, rattle and roll” off the old year with tunes by DJ Nick Nice, a button-making station, party favors and sparkling juice. This event is free with general museum admission.