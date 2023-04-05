FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Get thee to a haunted nunnery
Originally, “The Headmistress,” the new horror movie from the Madison film collective Three Tortured Minds, was only going to be available to Wisconsin audiences on DVD and VOD. Now, see it on the big screen for one week starting Friday at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive and Marcus Palace, 2830 Hoepker Road. The filmmakers will introduce and talk about the film at the premiere screenings at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Marcus Point and 9:45 p.m. Friday at Marcus Palace. The movie, which follows a few unlucky souls exploring a spooky inn, was shot at a real abandoned convent in southern Wisconsin.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Egg-cellent
Dane County’s basket is full of Easter egg hunts this weekend, with options to run around scooping colorful plastic treasures out of the mud everywhere from Orton Park on the east side (bring your own eggs to hide), a massive hunt at Infinity Martial Arts in Sun Prairie (1,500 eggs!) and a festival scene in Verona (inflatable obstacle course, food trucks). Some require registration in advance, but not the 5th Annual McFarland Easter Egg Hunt, 5305 Brandenburg Way in McFarland, held Saturday at 11 a.m. Free mimosas for adults at this one, and thousands of Easter eggs. Happy hunting!
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Horror in the holler
The audio drama podcast “Old Gods of Appalachia” mixes H.P. Lovecraft-style horror with backwoods Southern atmosphere. It’s coming to Madison for a live performance at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets start at $27 in advance.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Back to ‘Nebraska’
For those still thrilled about seeing Bruce Springsteen in Milwaukee last month — or for those who missed the show — vocalist Aoife O’Donovan will perform Springsteen’s “Nebraska” in its entirety at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. O’Donovan will be backed by the “accidental brass quartet” the Westerlies, who will also do their own opening set. Tickets are $27.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Travels with mom
A mother-daughter trip to Paris and Norway reveals secrets and forges new bonds in “Things I Wish I Told My Mother,” a new novel by UW-Madison grad Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo. Patterson and her husband, best-selling author James Patterson, will appear at the Wisconsin Book Festival on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St, in the third floor Community Rooms. Cap Times arts writer Lindsay Christians moderates. Free.