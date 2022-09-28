SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Animal-free fair
Madison Vegan Fest returns this Saturday with animal-free fare, live music and workshops on plant-based proteins, wildlife rehabilitation and animal sanctuaries. Vendors set to appear include local businesses like Level 5 Donuts, The Green Owl Cafe, Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen, and Migrants, among many others. The free festival runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lunney Lake Farm Park, 4330 Libby Road.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Bark park after dark
Leash up your furry friend and head to the Boneyard, Madison’s dog-park-meets-biergarten, for Saturday night’s Glow in the Bark Party. The event, which runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is a fundraiser for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), which will receive $1 from the sale of every Karben4 Brewing tap beer. Food trucks Paddy’s Patties and Quick Chef will sell food for the two-legged, and local pet store Petphoria will sell gourmet treats for the four-legged. Day passes for the Boneyard cost $10; multi-visit passes are also available.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
A real nail-biter
Leopold’s Book Bar Caffe, 1301 Regent St., is finishing up its series of foreign films screened on its patio with a fright. At 8 p.m. Sunday, the bookstore is screening F.W. Murnau’s classic 1922 chiller “Nosferatu,” a German Expressionist take on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” featuring a truly creepy vampire. The screening is free.
MONDAY-TUESDAY, OCT. 3-4
Two heads (and hearts) are better than one
The folk-rock band The Head and the Heart is setting up shop at The Sylvee for two nights next Monday and Tuesday. The Seattle band, known for high-flying harmonies, is touring behind its new album “Every Shade of Blue.” Tickets cost $45. Monday’s show has sold out, but at press time there were some tickets still for Tuesday. Shakey Graves opens.
THROUGH NOV. 6
For me, I really like corn
A whole field of corn — can you imagine a more beautiful thing? Treinen Farms on Highway 60 in Lodi is not the only corn maze in the state, but it’s arguably the best, with fantastical themes carved into a 15-acre plot surrounded by pumpkin patches, kids’ activities and Wisconsin hills. This year’s theme is “biophilia,” the love of nature, and looks like a kid swinging from a tree. Admission costs $12.95-$18.80 and is cheaper in advance and on weekdays. Corn is awesome!