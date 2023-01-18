TUESDAY-SUNDAY, JAN. 24-29
The road to hell
A folk musical with heart and a swinging onstage band, “Hadestown” rolls into Overture Hall next week. The Best Musical Tony winner (2019) tells the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, narrated by the messenger god Hermes. With a beautiful score and a colorful cast of otherworldly characters (like the Fates), “Hadestown” reimagines an ancient tale in bold colors. The show is nearly sold out, but remaining tickets cost $30-$129. Performances at 201 State St. are recommended for ages 8 and up.
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
New anthems
Bethel Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation on Madison’s east side, is hosting a series of concerts in its sanctuary this winter and spring. On Sunday after at 4 p.m., director Andrew Last will bring the 68-voice Nordic Choir from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, performing choral classics and newly written anthems. Included on the program are Kevin Memley’s “O Magnum Mysterium,” Eric Whitacre’s “Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine” and “Moses” by Ken Medema. All seats are general admission and attendance is free.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
Traveling back to Madison
Country music historians Bill and Bobbie Malone lived in Madison for decades before decamping for Texas last year. But they’ll be back, at least virtually, for a special Crowdcast event to celebrate their new book about Hot Rize musician Tim O’Brien, “Traveler.” They’ll talk at the book at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in a free event sponsored by Mystery to Me bookstore. Advance registration is required.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
Ice fish, baby
If you’ve seen the collection of ice fishermen huddled in tents on the frozen Lake Monona and thought, “I wish that was me,” you’re in luck. From 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Madison Parks and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are hosting a free class on how to ice fish safely, designed for adults and kids aged 7 and up. Meet at Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave. and register in advance online or by phone. All supplies are provided and no fishing license is needed.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
Roll it again
After more than two years, Madison’s roller derby is back, and Saturday marks the second double header for the league’s four home teams. Head to Middleton’s KEVA Sports Center, 8312 Forsythia St., where doors open at 5 p.m. and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. Advance tickets, available online until 12 p.m. Saturday, are $18 for adults and $10 for kids 4 to 11. Tickets at the door are $20.