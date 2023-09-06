THURSDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 7-9
Feeling quilty?
Whether you’re a sewing savant or a needle novice, you’re welcome at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show. Quilting enthusiasts will flock to the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, from across the country for “the ultimate adventure for quilters of all skill levels.” There will be a variety of contests, workshops, vendors and a chance to quilt for people in need. The event runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $10, with extra costs for workshops and lectures.
Two Quilts On A Wood Rack
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 8-9
To your health, and wealth
Head to Madison College’s Truax campus, 1701 Wright St., on Friday and Saturday for the Black Men's Self & Wealth Summit, a two-day event all about reducing the “health and wealth gap” among Black men. Local and visiting speakers will discuss issues ranging from mental health and prostate cancer, to investing and fatherhood. The event, hosted by Madison entertainment company Peboga, runs 4:30-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free; register online.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Earth connection
Search for kinetic sculptures and inventive installations along the paths and under the trees at Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road in Verona. Each fall, Dane Arts and the Farley Center collaborate on an Outdoor Arts Festival, a day of food, music and art in the woods. The event itself is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, but the installation artwork — all made of materials that can safely decompose back into the earth — will stay up through Oct. 31.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
Marriage story
Madison authors Kenneth Waldron and Allan Koritzinsky have written a new book about how to make marriage work, called “The Road to Marital Success is Unpaved.” They’ll talk about their seven skills to improve your relationship at Barnes & Noble, 7433 Mineral Point Road at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
Meet the marketers
The long-awaited Madison Public Market is just a few months away from breaking ground. Ready! Set! Market! will feature 20-plus local vendors, from longtime favorites like Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Melly Mell’s Soul Food and Marieke Gouda to relative newcomers, like Khirularziman Mahmud (pictured) of Kerol’s Kitchen and Newday Eastside Juicery. Stop by the future home of the market, 200 N. First St., from 5-8 p.m. Parking is available at the back of the building. RSVP is appreciated.
