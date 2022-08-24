THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Bucky visits Park Street
Find family fun this Thursday on the south side at the UW South Madison Partnership’s third annual Community Celebration. Head on down to The Village on Park, 2238 S. Park St., between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to see art from Lilada Gee, find good eats at a food truck, meet new UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (pictured)and more! Chancellor’s remarks begin at 4:30 p.m. and food will be available by 5:30 p.m. — just in time for Bucky Badger to make an appearance.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 26-28
Out of this world
“The sky is the limit” this weekend at the annual Middleton Good Neighbor Festival at Firemen’s Park, 7400 Lee St. in Middleton. From a parade and carnival to live music and good food, the festivities are fun for the whole family. Enjoy the space-themed event while playing Bingo or strolling through the art and craft fair. The event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. There is no cost to enter. Proceeds go to local service clubs and nonprofits.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Walk this way
Back in person for the first time since 2019, the leading breast cancer organization’s annual fundraiser returns to the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, on Sunday. The More Than Pink Walk, a newer incarnation of Race for the Cure, raises money for the Susan G. Komen organization, which supports breast cancer outreach, research and patients. Gates open at 7 a.m., and the opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Register online, and check the website for additional activities scheduled throughout the week, including Sunday breakfast just for those who’ve survived or are currently living with breast cancer, and a virtual “walk where you are” option for those looking to avoid crowds.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 25-28
Picnic in the oaks
The first hints of fall are in the air, but the summer isn’t over until the revelers gather beneath the oak trees in the one-block park for Orton Park Festival. Now on its 57th year, this year’s fest features bands from near and far – including Forward! Marching Band, Blair Crimmins and The Hookers, and Pimps of Joytime – along with an array of food, drink and crafts vendors. Don’t miss the kids’ games, the auction (4 p.m. Saturday) or the tree-suspended trapeze work of Cycropia Aerial Dance (Friday and Saturday nights). The music starts around 5:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
‘Breaking’ news
Madison author John Galligan has a new installment in his crime thriller series featuring Wisconsin sheriff Heidi Kick. In his fourth Kick novel, “Bad Day Breaking,” Kick has to deal with a mysterious cult that sets up shop in her jurisdiction, and deal with a dangerous secret from her past. The book doesn’t come out until Sept. 13, but Galligan will sign copies at a special in-person event at Mystery to Me, 1863 Monroe St. at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the store, as well as being livestreamed.