FRIDAY, MAY 6
Who does she think she is?
She’s been an Oakland Raiders cheerleader, a “MadTV” cast member and now, a memoirist. With a new book, “Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams,” comedian Anjelah Johnson Reyes will perform at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $36-$46 plus fees.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Biff! Pow! Save!
Marvel’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters this Friday, not only kicking off the summer movie season, but the return of Free Comic Book Day to its pre-pandemic spot on the first Saturday of May. At Westfield Comics, 7475 Mineral Point Road, fans young and old can get free copies of special-edition comics featuring Spider-Man, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Archie and more. The store will have other promotions, costumed characters and other attractions as well. Westfield is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Mom and ‘Mamma Mia!’
Spend Mother’s Day with Meryl Streep on a very special “Mother’s Day Brunch and a Movie” showing of “Mamma Mia!” Sunday morning at Marcus Palace Cinema, 2830 Hoepker Road. The buffet opens at 10:15 a.m. featuring all sorts of breakfast goodies, from spinach quiche to shrimp cocktail to French toast sticks. Then see the delightfully goofy musical full of ABBA hits at 11 a.m. Tickets are $35.
TUESDAY, MAY 10
Paper cuts
Books can be a comfort and an inspiration, but in troubled times, they can also be a weapon. Literature professor Azar Nafisi writes in her new book, “Read Dangerously,” about how literature has and can be the voice of a resistance, drawing on works by Margaret Atwood, James Baldwin and more. She’ll talk about the book at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 10-15
Worst penpal ever
The movie was a bit of a fizzle, but the stage production of “Dear Evan Hansen” was a bonafide hit, and it’s coming to Overture Hall, 201 State St., Tuesday through Sunday. The musical tells the story of Evan, a lonely teenager who becomes enmeshed in a web of his own lies. Tickets are $40-$149 plus fees.