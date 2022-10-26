SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Goblin up scares
Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” is considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made, and part of the credit goes to Claudio Simonetti’s brilliant score. At 8 p.m. Saturday, Simonetti’s band Goblin will perform a live soundtrack to a screening of “Suspiria” at the Orpheum Theater, 211 State St. Tickets cost $35 to $55. After “Suspiria” screens, the band will play a second set of selections from other horror film soundtracks.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Get your freak on
Wish you could see REM, Neil Young and LCD Soundsystem this Halloween? Freakin’ Halloweekend returns to the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Local bands will appear “in costume,” playing cover sets of their favorite bands, all night long. Tickets are just $15.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
The suspense is terrible
At State Line Distillery’s Willy Wonka Halloween party, inspired by Roald Dahl’s book and the 1971 film, the tasting room at 1413 Northern Court will transform into the iconic chocolate factory. Running from 6 p.m. to midnight, the party will feature one-night-only drinks, a costume contest and lots of hidden golden tickets. Snozzberry daiquiri, anyone?
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
Carvers at Garver
Garver Feed Mill is celebrating the season this Sunday with a free, family friendly Garver Pumpkin Party. Events begin with pumpkin carving at 11 a.m. at 3241 Garver Green, followed by costume contests for kids, groups, pets and adults. A scavenger hunt runs 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with “bingo trivia” at 4 p.m. Glitter Workshop hosts Halloween bath bomb workshops on the hour starting at 2 p.m. Ian’s Pizza is giving away temporary tattoos and Halloween movies will be playing all day. Drop a pumpkin off to display, or carve one onsite (cost is pay-what-you-can, donations to Sustain Dane). Advance registration is recommended for certain events.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
Call her definitely
A decade ago, Carly Rae Jepsen seemed destined for one-hit-wonder status with her megahit ‘Call Me Maybe.” But the Canadian pop star has persevered with one banger after another, leading to last week’s release of “The Loneliest Time.” She’ll be at The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $42.50 and up.