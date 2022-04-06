WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
Deep dive
Jeffrey D. Boldt was an environmental administrative law judge in Wisconsin for a quarter century, and he brings that experience to bear in his new legal thriller, “Blue Lake.” The book follows a judge and an environmental journalist who become embroiled in political intrigue. “Blue Lake” is available at local indie booksellers, and Boldt will host a launch event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Leopold’s Book Bar Caffe, 1301 Regent St.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
A labor legend
From Amazon to Starbucks, workers across the U.S. are making headlines as they organize their workplaces. What better time, then, to recount the story of Joe Hill, the Wobbly organizer and songwriter who penned the song “There is Power in a Union” and the phrase “pie in the sky”? Executed for murder in 1915 on tenuous evidence, Hill is widely seen as a martyr of the labor movement. On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Dark Horse ArtBar (756 E. Washington Ave.), Fermat’s Last Theater Co. will tell Hill’s story and sing his songs at “Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me,” followed by a Q&A session. Free; proof of vaccination required.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 9-10
Wright on
Usually held around the holidays, the city’s prettiest art fair returns for a pre-Easter event featuring many of the same artisans and craftspeople. Art in the Wright Place, held at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed First Unitarian Society at 900 University Bay Drive, features some 40 artists making everything from pottery, fused glass and encaustic paintings to watercolor creations and felted animals. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks required. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Hot Lips
During the pandemic, the Flaming Lips played some shows where both the band and audience were encased in protective bubbles. Perhaps no other band has the devoted fan base, and the psychedelic strangeness, to pull that off than the Lips. The bubbles will be gone when the band plays The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. at 8 p.m. Saturday with another great live band, the Heartless Bastards, opening.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Something to talk about
Sit down for stand-up this Sunday night at the Rigby Pub, where Real Talk promises to “bring you a night of all the feels.” A blend of storytelling and comedy, Real Talk will feature Milwaukee stand-up comics Reier Cammerman and Aaron Clark and three Madison-based storytellers: Zachary Shea, Brendon Panke and Mel Hammond. Doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m. at the Rigby Pub & Grill, 119 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10 pre-sale, $15 day of.