THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 14-17
New Orleans on the isthmus
Popular east side festival La Fête de Marquette returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hosted at McPike Park, 202 S Ingersoll St., this year’s celebration features a groovy Second Line procession at 4 p.m. on Saturday, an expanded wine garden and a new Lafayette Stage for more musical acts. Kids can enjoy hands-on art opportunities, a ball pit, outdoor movie screenings on Friday and Saturday night and a karaoke sing-off from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
A real grass act
“The Straight Story” may be David Lynch’s weirdest film, in that it seems so normal. The G-rated 2000 drama follows an old man (the late great Richard Farnsworth) who drives his riding lawnmower from Iowa to Wisconsin to visit his estranged brother. Based on a true story, and written by Madison’s own Mary Sweeney and John Roach, the film is screening at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, at 7 p.m. Friday. The screening is free, and Sweeney will be there to talk about the movie.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
On tap at the friary
It’s been about a year since the city of Monona bought the former San Damiano Friary (4123 Monona Drive), including the 1800s mansion and 10 acres of surrounding lakefront property. This Friday, visitors will get a rare glimpse inside the historic building, plus a chance to drink a beer on the lawn. The one-night San Damiano biergarten, open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature beer sales (of course), food vendors, live music, house tours and even yard games.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Fun Dayz ahead
This Saturday, celebrate local businesses with the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of Sun Prairie during Marketplace Dayz. This outdoor family-friendly event features live music, food vendors and kids activities, including face painting, large inflatables, bounce houses and games. Festivities run 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Center parking lot located at 421 W. Cottage Grove Road. Parking space is limited and cash transactions are preferred.
FRIDAY, JULY 15-SUNDAY, JULY 24
Enemies to lovers
“O God, that I were a man! I would eat his heart in the marketplace,” Beatrice cries in “Much Ado About Nothing,” which Madison Shakespeare Company presents this weekend and next in honor of its 10th anniversary season. With “Donna Gionna” instead of Don John as the villain and an outdoor amphitheater for the setting, this fresh staging runs at Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road in Waunakee. Tickets cost $15 and performances go on even in light rain.