THURSDAY, AUG. 4
On the roof
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s outdoor summer movie series returns this week, with a few new twists. First of all, the movies now screen at 8 p.m. on Thursday nights, and this summer’s fare focuses on documentary films. This Thursday, the movie is “The American Sector,” which tracks down sections of the Berlin Wall that are on display across the United States. Tickets are free for museum members and those under 18, $7 for everyone else.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Boy, interrupted
He may be known as a big Marvel director, but Taika Waititi got his start in his native New Zealand making quirky indies like 2016’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” with its flawless melding of tragedy and comedy. This Friday, locals can check out another of Waititi’s serious-meets-silly coming-of-age films. The award-winning 2010 movie “Boy” is the story of an 11-year-old who takes on the responsibility of running a house full of kids after his mom dies – until his long-absent father shows up in a vintage car and unsettles everything. The film screens in the community room at Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave., at 6 p.m. Friday. Free, snacks and drinks provided..
madisonpubliclibrary.org/events
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, AUG. 5-6
Gimme some sugar
The Sugar Maple Festival is back this Friday and Saturday, inviting fans of “traditional music and dance” to bring their instruments and join the jam at Madison’s W.G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road. Performances kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. with The Fly Birds, Tish Hinjosa, The Henhouse Prowlers and more. Saturday’s lineup includes bluegrass and Cajun bands, plus a bunch of jam sessions and on-stage interviews. Tickets are $30 to $60, depending on the day and how you buy them. Camping passes are $25, or $50 for RVs.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Treasure hunt in Tenney-Lapham
Stroll through Tenney-Lapham neighborhood this Saturday during the annual Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Yard Sale. With nearly 40 sales to peruse, shop sustainably while spending time with neighbors and friends. From clothing and furniture to antiques and art, there are secondhand goodies for everyone. This community event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the link below, find an updated map of homes participating and items for sale.
TUESDAY, AUG. 9-SUNDAY, AUG. 21
Gamble on ‘Hamilton’
The #Ham4Ham lottery is now open for Madison’s run of “Hamilton,” the hit musical full of presidential rap battles and hip choreography. Forty $10 tickets are up for grabs for each performance. The lottery closes at midnight on Thursday for the following week of performances; winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets, which cannot be resold. Use the “Hamilton” app (hamiltonmusical.com/app) to enter, one entry per person. “Hamilton” runs in Overture Hall, 201 State St., and Madison is hosting the “Angelica” national tour cast (there are three).