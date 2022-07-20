SATURDAY, JULY 23
Arias in the park
The Garner Park hill will host a checkerboard of quilts and clusters of lawn chairs this weekend at Saturday night’s annual Opera in the Park. The music begins at 8 p.m. — including selections from “The Marriage of Figaro,” “The Elixir of Love,” “Oklahoma,” and “Show Boat” — but many show up sooner to relax (and eat Chocolate Shoppe ice cream). Admission is free at Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road, with parking across the road. Inclement weather postpones to Sunday, same time/ same place.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 21-24
Fair thee well
The Dane County Fair returns to the Alliant Energy Center (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way) this week, complete with livestock and cooking competitions, carnival rides, music and plenty of food. Don’t miss draft horse demonstrations, a jalapeño-eating contest or a brand new competition, Rockstars in the Ring, a livestock show for young people with intellectual disabilities. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Tickets for adults cost $10, kids are $5 and kids under 6 get in free. On weekdays, all tickets are $3 before 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Good robot, bad robot
What’s better than a midsummer outdoor movie on the lake? Two movies, of course! All summer long, the Edgewater is showing Thursday double features connected by a common theme. This Thursday, it’s family-friendly space epics. At 5:30 p.m., catch “WALL-E,” the 2008 Pixar animated story of an endearing robot left behind on an uninhabitable Earth to clean up the mess that humans left behind. At 7:30 p.m., watch the 1968 classic “2001: A Space Odyssey,” featuring the iconic talking supercomputer H.A.L. 9000.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Singing like the stars
The Majestic, 115 King St., pays tribute to iconic female musicians from the last six decades at the 4th annual Respect: A Celebration Of Women In Music on Friday. Jazz-rock band The Big Payback headlines and 10 local artists will embody musical legends like Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, Blondie and Joni Mitchell. Buy tickets online for $18. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Curd it get any better?
For one day only, Curd Fest is back in Madison. This Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy fresh and fried cheese curds, food trucks and beverages. The family friendly event will feature games, balloon twisting, henna body art and glitter tattoos, as well as a live cheese carving by Sarah “The Cheese Lady” Kaufmann and a cheesemaking demo from “Best Fresh Curd Winner” Farmer John Dougherty. Enter the curd-eating contest to prove the depths of your curd-love! The event takes place at Breese Stevens Field at 917 East Mifflin St. Free.