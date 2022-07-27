THURSDAY, JULY 28
Watch and learn
Whether you’re ready to get your feet wet or prefer to watch from the sidelines, Madison Parks has your water sports needs covered this Thursday. Head to Marshall Park, 2101 Allen Blvd. in Middleton, at 4:30 p.m. for a free, hands-on lesson on kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding with Madison Boats staff. Paddle boards and kayaks are provided; advance registration (online or by phone) requested. Then at 6 p.m.,the park will host a screening of the 2007 animated mockumentary “Surf’s Up,” which follows an up-and-coming surfing penguin participating in a worldwide competition.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 28-31
Wauna party?
Waunakee’s annual community festival WaunaFest returns to Centennial Park, 901 Holiday Drive, this Thursday through Sunday. Bring the whole family during the day for a full weekend of carnival rides, food stands and a Saturday fun run, but stick around past sunset to enjoy the beer tent and musical performances. Get up Sunday morning to catch the WaunaFest parade at 11 a.m. before heading back to the park for a car show.
THROUGH AUG. 7
You’re my butterfly, sugar baby
The glassed-in Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Gardens features a fluttering bonus this summer: butterflies. The Blooming Butterflies event, open for the first time since 2019, features 19 species of butterflies, along with two chrysalis cases where visitors can hope to see a brand new butterfly emerge. Also check out the scavenger hunt in the outdoor gardens, the pollinator-themed children’s book StoryWalk along Starkweather Creek, and the July 29 Butterfly Action Day where representatives from local organizations will explain what you can do to help preserve the newly endangered monarch butterfly. Tickets for the conservancy are $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6 and up. Olbrich members and kids under 6 get in free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 30-31
Back on the block
It’s been too long, but AtwoodFest is finally back this weekend, just in time for its 40th anniversary. The festival, sponsored by the SASY Neighborhood Association along with the Barrymore Theatre and Wil-Mar Center, takes over the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Atwood Avenue. Enjoy food, drink and three stages of free local music (including the new Sugar Maple Stage) from VO5, Steely Dane, Kate & the Hurricane and more.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Wheels up
Wheelchair rugby on the tennis courts, a performance by the Arts for All choir and teenage paradancer Eve Dahl will join magicians and live bands at this Saturday’s Disability Pride Festival at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. Events run noon to 5 p.m. and include artists and craftspeople with booths, hosted by masters of ceremonies Cindy Bentley and Richard Brissette. Celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).