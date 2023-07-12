THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 13-16
Bon temps
Let the good times roll at La Fête De Marquette! This lively east side festival benefitting the Wilmar Neighborhood Center features four days of music, food and more at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Musical highlights include the New Orleans group Tank and the Bangas, the Cajun/Creole tunes of Feufollet, local acts like Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and lots more, from zydeco ensembles to tribute acts. Spin the prize wheel, vote for an artist-painted table and grab some swag at the summer’s Frenchest free fest.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 13-16
Shop State
Shop State Street sidewalks this weekend at the annual Maxwell Street Days, running Thursday through Sunday downtown. Browse jewelry stores, gift shops, restaurants and clothing stores, with music on Thursday and Friday, a movie night featuring “The Mummy” on Saturday and a “family fun day” with kids’ activities on Sunday. Shop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
THURSDAY, JULY 13-SUNDAY, AUG. 6
The dome’s a-flutter
Up to 19 butterfly species can be found at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., amongst the tropical flora at the Bolz Conservatory. Blooming Butterflies starts Thursday and ends Sunday, Aug. 6. A July 22 Butterfly Bike Parade will seed pollinator-friendly plants along a nearby bike path. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and free for younger kids and members. (Note: Atwood Avenue is still under construction, so check for detours.)
SUNDAY, JULY 16
We are Marshall
Marshall Crenshaw was one of the finest power-pop musicians of the ‘80s, with irresistible earworms like “Someday, Someway” and “Whenever You’re On My Mind.” He plays the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25, $27 at the door.
FRIDAY, JULY 14 - SUNDAY, JULY 23
Shipwrecked
Madison Shakespeare Company’s next production marks its first shipwreck. “Twelfth Night” opens Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road in Waunakee. The show boasts a bevy of Shakespeare signatures, including “mistaken identity, unrequited love, siblings, stockings (and) swagger.” The performance is outdoors, so blankets and chairs are recommended. Tickets cost $15.