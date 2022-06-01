WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
Mic drop
For decades, Thursday afternoons on 89.9/WORT-FM were for “Strictly Jazz Sounds” hosted by Steve Braunginn and Jane Reynolds. Now the pair is hanging up their headphones. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., members of the local jazz community will send them off with a performance at Café CODA, 1224 Williamson St. Produced by Johannes Wallmann, the session will include Hanah Jon Taylor, Russ Johnson, Darren Sterud, Nick Moran and more. Tickets cost $20.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
Bike for your beer
Can’t decide whether to spend your Sunday afternoon drinking or biking? Do both at the 3rd Annual Madison Brewery Bike Race, hosted by Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, and Starkweather Brewing Company, 2439 Atwood Ave. Riders pick a team, with the Rimrock Riders starting at Delta and the Atwood Avengers starting at Starkweather. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers on each team. Registration, which includes three beers, costs $30 in advance and $35 day of.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 3-5
Italian studies
Stanley Tucci has been “Searching for Italy” in his new CNN series – but has he tried Fitchburg? Festa Italia brings a taste of Italian food and culture to McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, this Friday through Sunday. Eat pasta (or learn how to make some), try your skill in the bocce tournament, and enjoy live music by Paul Cebar, Cash Box Kings and more.
iwcmadison.com/festa-italia-2022
MONDAY, JUNE 6
They’re still good enough
Lakeside Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., is bringing back free outdoor movies every Monday night. Next Monday, features the classic 1985 kids’ adventure movie “The Goonies,” in which a group of misfit kids goes looking for treasure and finds piratey trouble. See the full schedule online.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3-SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Literary violence
Is “Romeo and Juliet” too much of a bummer for you? Do you wish Buck had been a lapdog and Ahab won in his battle against Moby Dick? “Happy Landings,” a new comedy by Pamela Monk, will be right up your literary alley. With “no violence except that done to great literature,” Broom Street’s premiere reworks classic tragedies to give them “joyful endings.” The play runs for 11 live shows and a livestream on June 11. Pay what you can at the door, 1119 Williamson St.