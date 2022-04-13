SATURDAY, APRIL 16
On the hunt
Colorful eggs aren’t the only things hiding this Saturday at the Monona Parks & Recreation’s Super Secret Easter Egg Hunt. Register your child in advance ($5) and 24 hours before the fun, organizers will email you the location. That’s because there are multiple sites, each with no more than 100 people. A few notes from organizers: There’s a 25-egg limit, no parents on the hunting grounds (except for kiddos younger than 2), and arrive early. The hunt starts at 10 a.m. sharp — and will likely last no more than a minute!
mymonona.com/250/parks-recreation
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
See and be zine
Attention fans of the free press: Madison Print & Resist Zinefest is back, with dozens of artists, writers, print-makers and activists from across the region. The day-long festival of “transformative and transgressive DIY publishing and printmaking” takes place at Madison’s Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome, but “artists will not be censored” so some content may not be suitable for children. Free. Masks encouraged.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Capitol Square shuffle
The Dane County Farmers’ Market, which turns 50 fantastic years old this September, reopens on the Capitol Square this Saturday morning. Get your shuffle on starting at 6:15 a.m. (brrr) for the weekly market, which will feature early-season specialties like frost-sweetened spinach, dried herbs, honey, local cheese, extremely grainy breads, lots of preserved goodies and piles of baked goods — perfect for Easter brunch. The market ends at 1:45 p.m. The Wednesday market returns next week, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
The book of Henry
In past years, musician and author Henry Rollins would regale audiences with tales of travel to far-flung locales on his spoken word tours. COVID put an end to Rollins’ vagabond lifestyle, at least for now, so he’s had to look inward for his “Good to See You” tour, which comes to the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $26-$37.
THROUGH JULY 31
The other Sept. 11
We all know Sept. 11, 2001, but what about Sept. 11, 1973? That’s the day that Chilean President Salvador Allende was ousted in a military coup backed by the U.S. government, ushering in Augusto Pinochet, whose 17-year torture-filled dicatorship would leave thousands dead. Conceptual artist and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Mel Chin weaves together those two tragic stories, separated by nearly three decades, in “9-11/9-11,” an animated short film screening in the Imprint Gallery at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., through July 31. The film accompanies Chin’s ongoing exhibition, “There’s Something Happening Here,” which features a variety of work from his career, including the 2002 graphic novella of the same name.