FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Cocoa and malt
Chocolate and beer are both fantastic. But together? If you’re looking to truly indulge, head to Starkweather Brewing Company, 2439 Atwood Ave., on Friday at 6 p.m. to learn how to combine these two tasty treats. Starkweather brewmaster Peter Schroder and chocolatier Gail Ambrosius will guide attendees as they sample carefully selected pairings. A second event with different pairings will be held Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets are $30.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Up in the air
What goes up must come down. The performers at Madfest Juggling Extravaganza are experts at making sure that balls, bowling pins and a whole bunch else come down exactly where they want them to go. The annual event, mixing local and international jugglers, has been a January bright spot since 1992. It takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $20.
SATURDAY JAN. 14
Davey boy
David Spade has had a long and successful career, including in television, stand-up, movies and podcasting. But in Madison, he’ll always be the Bud Abbott to Chris Farley’s Lou Costello in “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep.” Spade is set to play Overture Hall, 201 State St. at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $46-$125.
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
Hockey how-to
For those looking to add some game to their ice skating, the Madison Capitols junior ice hockey team will offer a free hockey class on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Tenney Park ice rink, 402 N. Thornton Ave. The class will include demos of skating techniques and hockey maneuvers, along with drills in skating, shooting, passing and stick work. All ages are welcome, but it’s designed for kids ages 5 to 15. All equipment is provided. Arrive at 9 a.m. to warm up and borrow skates if needed before the 9:30 a.m. class. Advance registration, online or by phone (608-266-4711), is required.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13-SUNDAY, FEB. 26
Middle of nowhere
Winter at Abel Contemporary Gallery in Stoughton brings a new group show called “Middle of Nowhere,” featuring work by a variety of artists including Adam Stoner (shown here), Richard Jones, Trina May Smith, Charles Munch, Dennis Nechvatal and Jonathan Wilde. The theme references distance from others, “abandoned, forgotten or liminal spaces.” The opening reception is set for Friday from 5-8 p.m. at 524 E. Main St. in Stoughton. Also on view: work by award-winning abstract painter Diane Washa (artist talk on Jan. 28). Free.