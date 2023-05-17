THURSDAY, MAY 18
Road trip!
When PBS travel host Samantha Brown wanted to try a Wisconsin supper club, it’s no coincidence that Mary Bergin was her guide. Bergin, an author and former Cap Times features editor, is an expert on things to do and see in the state. She puts all that knowledge to bear in her new book, “Small-Town Wisconsin: Fun, Surprising and Exceptional Road Trips.” Bergin is hosting a book signing at The Muskellounge and Sporting Club, 4102 Monona Drive, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 18-20
Keep wishing, Ole
Drop Ole and Lena into “It’s A Wonderful Life” and that’s what Stoughton Village Players have cooked up for Syttende Mai this weekend. An original comedy written by a team of five, “It’s a Blunderful Life? or Ole Gets His Wish” coincides with Stoughton’s celebration of its Norwegian heritage (May 19-21), a city-wide festival featuring fun runs, fiddle performances, Norwegian dancers and a “Norse costume style show.” The play itself runs at the Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E. Main St., and tickets cost $16 general admission.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
High spirits
Distill America, Madison’s annual showcase of new spirits and new-to-Madison booze brands, moves out of the hotel ballroom and into the open air this weekend at Breese Stevens Field. Each $70 general admission ticket for the event, held from 1-6 p.m. at 917 E. Mifflin St., gets guests a complimentary glass from Bulleit Bourbon, food throughout the evening, and the opportunity to sample products from over 80 different vendors. (Pro tip: Stay hydrated, and don’t forget to eat!)
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Weave with me
Artist Martina “Mars” Patterson combines art and environmental conservation, weaving things like sticks and found fabrics — literally. Currently an artist-in-residence at Madison’s Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Patterson will host open studio hours from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the library’s Bubbler art space. Curious folks of all ages are invited to add plastics, yarn, or other found objects to a collaborative weaving wall, or document the process in a community sketchbook.
TUESDAY, MAY 23
Hall of Famer
If you’re a fan of classic rock, Dave Mason’s name is all over your record collection. The 76-year-old guitarist and songwriter’s credits include Jimi Hendrix’s “Electric Ladyland” (that’s him playing acoustic guitar on “All Along the Watchtower”), the Rolling Stone’s “Beggars’ Banquet,” George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass.” The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer also had a successful solo career, including the hit “We Just Disagree.” He’s bringing all that history to the Orpheum Theater, 211 State St. at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a full-band show. Tickets are $50-$70.