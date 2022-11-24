THROUGH FEBRUARY 26
Old photos, new context
Wendy Red Star, a multimedia artist of Apsáalooke (Crow) ancestry, creates art that tells Native American history from a Native American perspective. In “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” an exhibit on display through Feb. 26 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Red Star annotates portraits taken of Crow leaders around the turn of the 20th century, when they traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. officials. The museum, 227 State St., is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, and a reception featuring the Wisconsin Dells Singers is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
Feast at the Beer Lab
No plans for Thanksgiving Day? Head to Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a free Thanksgiving meal, along with the usual selection of brews. Traditional dishes will be served cafeteria style during those two hours, but the taproom will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meal is free but online registration is requested and donations are encouraged. Proceeds go to Ketchum’s Got Your Six, a nonprofit supporting Wisconsin veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
Black Friday meets craft fair
If you want to get started on your holiday shopping without joining the mall crowds this Black Friday, the Madison Makers Black Friday Market + Pub Crawl might be just your thing. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., local artists and other vendors will display their wares at a variety of bars, distilleries and breweries in the Williamson-Marquette neighborhood, where shoppers 21 and up can sip as they shop. Venues include Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave.; Giant Jones Brewing, 931 E Main St. #9; Working Draft Beer, 1129 E. Wilson St. and more. All ages; no admission fee. See website for a full list of venues and vendors.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
All it’s cracked up to be
Tchaikovsky’s iconic holiday ballet gets a modern update with “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker,” coming to Overture Center, 201 State St., at 7 p.m. Friday. With pioneering DJ Kurtis Walker (best known as Kurtis Blow of the Sugarhill Gang), a dozen all-star dancers will mix “Dance of the Sugar Plums” and other classical treasures with hip-hop dance. Tickets are $35-$70.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
I can go for that
It’s been a half-century since Daryl Hall & John Oates first joined forces, and while the partnership behind “Maneater” and “I Can’t Go For That” stays strong, Hall also is a purveyor of the Philly soul sound on his own with solo albums and his “Daryl’s House” web series. Hall is coming to the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. at 7:30 p.m. with another AM radio legend, Todd Rundgren, as special guest. Tickets are $70 to $200.