WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 17-21
Sweet on corn
This weekend, Sun Prairie hosts its annual Sweet Corn Festival. Enjoy live music, a parade (on Wednesday), a carnival, a corn hole tournament and of course — sweet corn. This family friendly event takes place daily at Angell Park in Sun Prairie located at 200 Park St. Park admission is $1 for Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 6 and under are free. Parking on the grounds is $5 and waives a separate entrance fee.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
House party
The friendly basement vibe of the house concerts at Kiki’s House of Righteous Music goes outside with “Kiki’s Righteous Session” this Friday at Sessions at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Throwback Nashville singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan (pictured) headlines, with Split Single, Jason Narducy and The Low Czars also on the bill. The fun starts at 5 p.m., and it’s free.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, AUG. 19-20
Fresh metal
Tired of hearing the same old metal acts from decades ago? Rock with some fresh bands at the fifth-annual Mad With Power Fest this weekend at High Noon Saloon, 701A E. Washington Ave. Performances start at 4:30 p.m. each day, with Aether Realm headlining on Friday and Psychostick (pictured) headlining on Saturday. Tickets are available online starting at $25 for a one-day pass and $55 for a full weekend pass.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
Jazz it up
The Lake Edge Lutheran Church jazz concert will host two fantastic local bands this Sunday evening at 4032 Monona Drive in the church parking lot. Opening at 6 p.m. is Mr. Chair, which “looks like a jazz combo, enchants like a string quartet and electrifies like a rock band.” Then at 7:15 p.m. vocalist Sally DeBroux performs with bassist Laurie Lang, multi-instrumentalist John Becker and saxophonist Lucy Croasdale. Coco’s Tamales will be on hand, and a free will offering will be taken for Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. Chairs and picnics are welcome on Hegg Avenue between Davidson and Lake Edge Boulevard. Free.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
Magic in the air
Head to Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., this Sunday for Magic Pride Festival, the annual pride celebration hosted by OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. Running from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the event will include neighborhood festival staples like food, music and vendors. But unlike most other festivals, it’ll feature mostly performances by drag queens and LGBTQ+ musicians. Don’t miss performances by Andi Withani Domino and Nemo, two local teen drag queens that the Cap Times profiled in a photo essay earlier this year.