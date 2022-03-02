FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 4-5

 

Here for a ‘Good Time’

Good Time

 

Robert Pattinson puts on the cowl to play “The Batman” this week, but you can see him as another “dark knight” in 2017’s “Good Time,” playing at 6 p.m. Friday and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Union South Marquee Theatre, 1308 W. Dayton St. Pattinson plays a low-level thief who races through New York from dusk to dawn, trying to raise $10,000 to free his brother from jail. The screening is free, and producer Oscar Boyson will attend both screenings for a post-show Q&A.

union.wisc.edu/film

 

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

 

Panel discussion

Comic Con

 

Fans of graphic novels and comic books will descend on Monona Terrace Convention Center for Madison Comic Con, 1 John Nolen Drive, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Over 100 vendors will have comics and other pop culture items for sale. Tickets are $8 for general admission, free for kids under 12, and everybody gets a free comic book when they walk in the door.

mightyconshows.com

 

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

 

He’s just here for the food

Alton Brown Portrait Session

 

Television personality and cookbook author Alton Brown brings his culinary comedy show to Overture Hall, 201 State St., on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Alton Brown Live! Beyond the Eats incorporates live music, highly unusual cooking demonstrations, audience interaction and other “foodie stuff.” VIP tickets are sold out but $70 seats were available at press time. Check Overture’s website for COVID policies, which include masks and proof of vaccination.

overture.org

FRIDAY-TUESDAY, MARCH 4-8

 

Swing your razor high

Sweeney Todd

 

The demon barber slices again on Fleet Street, as University Opera presents “Sweeney Todd” this weekend in Shannon Hall. This gothic musical about a vengeful barber and his pie shop co-conspirator features music by Stephen Sondheim and a cast, pit and crew of 70 University of Wisconsin-Madison students. Tickets cost $22-$45 through (608) 265-ARTS, in person or online.

artsticketing.wisc.edu

FRIDAY, MARCH 4-SATURDAY, MARCH 26

 

United we print

Bridges Not Borders

 

Head to the Dark Horse ArtBar (756 E. Washington Ave.) this month to see “Bridges Not Borders,” a collection of prints by contemporary Latin American printmakers based in Madison, Chicago and abroad. The show, which includes works by members of the Mano a Mano Collective at Chicago’s Instituto Grafico, honors the Latino tradition of using printmaking to unite communities in their struggles. There will be two opening receptions: This Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight and Friday, March 18, 7 p.m. to midnight.

darkhorsemadison.com