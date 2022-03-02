FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 4-5
Here for a ‘Good Time’
Robert Pattinson puts on the cowl to play “The Batman” this week, but you can see him as another “dark knight” in 2017’s “Good Time,” playing at 6 p.m. Friday and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Union South Marquee Theatre, 1308 W. Dayton St. Pattinson plays a low-level thief who races through New York from dusk to dawn, trying to raise $10,000 to free his brother from jail. The screening is free, and producer Oscar Boyson will attend both screenings for a post-show Q&A.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
Panel discussion
Fans of graphic novels and comic books will descend on Monona Terrace Convention Center for Madison Comic Con, 1 John Nolen Drive, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Over 100 vendors will have comics and other pop culture items for sale. Tickets are $8 for general admission, free for kids under 12, and everybody gets a free comic book when they walk in the door.
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
He’s just here for the food
Television personality and cookbook author Alton Brown brings his culinary comedy show to Overture Hall, 201 State St., on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Alton Brown Live! Beyond the Eats incorporates live music, highly unusual cooking demonstrations, audience interaction and other “foodie stuff.” VIP tickets are sold out but $70 seats were available at press time. Check Overture’s website for COVID policies, which include masks and proof of vaccination.
FRIDAY-TUESDAY, MARCH 4-8
Swing your razor high
The demon barber slices again on Fleet Street, as University Opera presents “Sweeney Todd” this weekend in Shannon Hall. This gothic musical about a vengeful barber and his pie shop co-conspirator features music by Stephen Sondheim and a cast, pit and crew of 70 University of Wisconsin-Madison students. Tickets cost $22-$45 through (608) 265-ARTS, in person or online.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4-SATURDAY, MARCH 26
United we print
Head to the Dark Horse ArtBar (756 E. Washington Ave.) this month to see “Bridges Not Borders,” a collection of prints by contemporary Latin American printmakers based in Madison, Chicago and abroad. The show, which includes works by members of the Mano a Mano Collective at Chicago’s Instituto Grafico, honors the Latino tradition of using printmaking to unite communities in their struggles. There will be two opening receptions: This Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight and Friday, March 18, 7 p.m. to midnight.