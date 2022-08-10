THURSDAY - SATURDAY AUG. 11-13
Hot button issue
Join more than 400 button collectors this week at the National Button Society Convention at Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive in Middleton. The showroom for “The Greatest Button Show on Earth” is open Thursday through Saturday. Whether you’re a society member or simply button-curious, the 2022 convention is the place to be. Cost for adult daily entrance is $5. Showroom times vary.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Sustain-a-beer
Soak up the August sun and grab a beer at Olbrich Biergarten’s Sips for Sustain Dane this Saturday. The event starts at noon and goes until 10 p.m., with the local environmental organization set to appear from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss what’s new in the sustainability community. All ages are welcome to attend as long as minors are accompanied by an adult of drinking age. Proceeds from the event go to Sustain Dane.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Pride redux
Summer Pride celebrations continue this weekend at WOOF’s King Street Pride! Festivities begin at 4 p.m. on the 100 block of King Street and feature performances from Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus, Bottoms Up aerial burlesque and DJs Tim Walters and Tony Ritschard. Entrance is free.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Madison makers market
Shop very small this Saturday at the Madison Makers Fitchburg Mini Market, held at Delta Beer Lab, 167 E Badger Road. Pick up a succulent from Black Thumb Plants, some bath supplies from Madre Yerba, a print from Zip Dang and some cute swag from Bookish Stickers. Other vendors include Pb& Junk (ceramics), Little Sparks Candle Company, and several jewelers and confectioners, like Glori Bee Jewelry and Missy’s Sugar Shop. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
Cosplay your Sunday
Calling all super fans! Madison Comic-Con is back this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Monona Terrace Exhibit Hall, 1 John Nolen Drive. Check out over 250 vendor tables, games, art and toys at this Mighty Con. Special guests include John Jackson Miller and Balke Studios. Tickets are $8 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Entry includes a free comic book.