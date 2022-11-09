SATURDAY, NOV. 12
One Phish, Two Phish
Parents might not want to take their kiddos to Alpine Valley to see the jam-rock band Phish, but now there’s a way to enjoy the band’s improvisational creativity and still get home for naptime. “The Rock and Roll Playhouse” will play the music of Phish at noon Saturday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Games and stories help the music come alive, and the volume will be turned down for young ears. Tickets cost $15, and babies get in free.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
Wisdom for our time
The Wisconsin Union Directorate marks Native American Heritage Month with a lecture and Q&A by the multi-talented artist and community organizer Lyla June. June, who traces her lineage to Diné (Navajo), Tsétsêhéstâhese (Cheyenne) and European peoples, makes poetry, songs, talks and hip-hop performances about Indigenous rights, intercultural healing, historical trauma and traditional land stewardship. Hear her speak at a 90-minute free, public event on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin Discovery Building (330 N. Orchard St.).
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 12-13
Art for all ages
Doesn’t it feel like yesterday that we were perusing the booths at Art Fair Off the Square? It’s time for the chilly-weather version, Winter Art Fair Off the Square, at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and features work by more than 135 Wisconsin artists, including pottery, paintings, glass art, woodwork, photography, jewelry and more. Don’t miss the silent auction or the Young Collectors’ Corner, where children under 12 are invited to purchase artwork at a reduced price. Tickets cost $5, children under 12 get in free.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 11-12
A dance to remember
This weekend, the Isthmus Dance Collective presents a lively performance about death (and rebirth). “Memento Mori” at the Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St., features “collaborations ranging from modern dance on skateboards with aerial, to flamenco and Mexican folkloric fusion.” Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for youth.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 15-20
Welcome to the rock
On Sept. 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to a Canadian airport in Gander, Newfoundland. “Come from Away” — how Newfoundlanders refer to outsiders — is a marvelous ensemble musical about the “plane people,” and how a whole town met a crisis with kindness. The national tour of “Come from Away” flies in to Overture Center, 201 State St., this coming week. Tickets cost $28-$141. Recommended for ages 10 and older.