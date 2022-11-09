Rock and Roll Playhouse

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

 

One Phish, Two Phish

Parents might not want to take their kiddos to Alpine Valley to see the jam-rock band Phish, but now there’s a way to enjoy the band’s improvisational creativity and still get home for naptime. “The Rock and Roll Playhouse” will play the music of Phish at noon Saturday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Games and stories help the music come alive, and the volume will be turned down for young ears. Tickets cost $15, and babies get in free.

high-noon.com

 

 

Lyla June

MONDAY, NOV. 14

 

Wisdom for our time

 

The Wisconsin Union Directorate marks Native American Heritage Month with a lecture and Q&A by the multi-talented artist and community organizer Lyla June. June, who traces her lineage to Diné (Navajo), Tsétsêhéstâhese (Cheyenne) and European peoples, makes poetry, songs, talks and hip-hop performances about Indigenous rights, intercultural healing, historical trauma and traditional land stewardship. Hear her speak at a 90-minute free, public event on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin Discovery Building (330 N. Orchard St.).

union.wisc.edu

Glass bead jewelry

 

 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 12-13

 

Art for all ages

 

Doesn’t it feel like yesterday that we were perusing the booths at Art Fair Off the Square? It’s time for the chilly-weather version, Winter Art Fair Off the Square, at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and features work by more than 135 Wisconsin artists, including pottery, paintings, glass art, woodwork, photography, jewelry and more. Don’t miss the silent auction or the Young Collectors’ Corner, where children under 12 are invited to purchase artwork at a reduced price. Tickets cost $5, children under 12 get in free.

artcraftwis.org

 

Memento Mori

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 11-12

 

A dance to remember

 

This weekend, the Isthmus Dance Collective presents a lively performance about death (and rebirth). “Memento Mori” at the Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St., features “collaborations ranging from modern dance on skateboards with aerial, to flamenco and Mexican folkloric fusion.” Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for youth.

isthmusdancecollective.org

 

Come From Away

TUESDAY-SUNDAY, NOV. 15-20

 

Welcome to the rock

 

On Sept. 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to a Canadian airport in Gander, Newfoundland. “Come from Away” — how Newfoundlanders refer to outsiders — is a marvelous ensemble musical about the “plane people,” and how a whole town met a crisis with kindness. The national tour of “Come from Away” flies in to Overture Center, 201 State St., this coming week. Tickets cost $28-$141. Recommended for ages 10 and older.

overture.org