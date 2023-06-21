FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Friday Night Live
Colin Jost has had a lot of time on his hands lately, with the current season of “Saturday Night Live” cut short by the Writers’ Guild strike. So the “Weekend Update” co-host should be hungry to tell jokes when he performs stand-up at the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. on Friday. The 7:30 p.m. show is nearly sold out, but you can stay up late and get tickets to the 10 p.m. show. Tickets are $44 and up.
Dirt cheap
The inaugural Dirt Camp Festival has good “terroir,” as wine people say, bringing some great bands to the scenic vineyard known as The Vines at w13002 Schoepp Road in Sauk City this Saturday. Free Dirt, Proud Parents and Cribshitter are among the seven bands on the bill, all for just $30.
Capital celebration
To celebrate 17 years of covering issues affecting people of color in Dane County, Capital City Hues hosts a Celebrating Our Cultures Together anniversary event at the Madison Labor Temple, 1602 South Park St. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy culturally diverse music, food and dances featuring local performers. Reservations are required in advance; tickets cost $30 each.
Comfort me with meatballs
Bratwurst, grape jelly meatballs, blackened walleye and more fall under one big tent this weekend at the Midwest Comfort Food Festival at Seven Acre Dairy Company in Paoli. The main event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring several chefs: Dan Cornelius (Yowela Farms), Yusuf Bin-Rella, (Trade Roots), David Rodriguez (Taco Local), Francesca Hong and Matt Morris (Morris Ramen), and Ben Hunter and Kyle Kiepert (Seven Acre). Expect artist booths, a cash bar and make-your-own sundaes. Tickets cost $60 plus taxes and fees via Eventbrite.
Songs in the park
This weekend, the Madison Symphony Orchestra steps out of Overture Hall and into Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St., for a free community concert. Led by associate conductor Kyle Knox, the symphony will be joined by Tamera and Leotha Stanley and the Mt. Zion Gospel Choir. Bring a picnic to this family friendly event starting at 4 p.m., or grab a bite from food trucks onsite.