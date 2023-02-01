THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Last action hero
The kooky and poignant “Leonor Will Never Die” plays a little like “The Purple Rose of Cairo” in reverse. Leonor, a screenwriter who wrote a bunch of Filipino action movies in the ‘80s, sustains a head injury and falls into one of her hard-punching films. “Leonor Will Never Die” screens at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. Tickets are free for members and those under $18, and $7 for all others.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Affinity for arts
Themes of protection, expression and celebration emerge in the works of nine artists featured in the 2nd Annual Dzigbodi Akyea Art Exhibit, opening Thursday at Madison College’s Truax campus. The theme this year is “Protecting the Black Woman,” and the show has been organized by the college’s Black Women’s Affinity Group (BWAG). Come by the gallery at 1701 Wright St. A1005 at 6 p.m. for networking and food, with a program to start at 6:30 p.m. and viewing until 8 p.m. This event is free, and the show will be up through Feb. 28.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Musical meditations
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra are touring the Midwest, and on Saturday night they stop at Overture Center with “Middle East Meditations.” The 15-person ensemble will be joined by Naseer Shamma, an Iraqi artist who plays the oud, a fretless string instrument similar to a lute. The program will feature historic compositions and commissioned works for the ensemble, with pieces by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams and Benny Goodman. Tickets cost $35-$85 for the show at 7:30 p.m. at 201 State St.
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
The lion’s share
Celebrate Lunar New Year at noon Sunday at Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St. Watch as the dancing lions of the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association perform, then follow the lines as they bless State Street businesses with good luck in the Year of the Rabbit. The event is free.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
Direct from Madchester
The Charlatans UK, one of the most famous British rock bands to come out of the ‘90s Manchester scene (aka “Madchester”), are still going strong. The band comes to the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 with shoegazers Ride. Tickets are $40 and up.