THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Cashing in
Cash in Hand honors the Man in Black at 8 p.m. Thursday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. The band plays songs from throughout Cash’s long career, and they swear that if you close your eyes, you’ll think Cash was right there on stage. Tickets are $12 ($17 at the door).
Now hiring
Madison Women in Tech is hosting its second annual job fair this Thursday just for women and nonbinary folks looking for opportunities in gaming, finance, consulting, startups and more. The Madison Women in Tech Job Fair runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Representatives from more than 15 local and national companies will be there, including Raven Software, Exact Sciences and Fetch Rewards. Bring resumes and questions.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 25-27
Where they danced in the trees
Orton Park Festival is back for the 58th year with music, food and aerial dancing. But if you, like so many, are planning to lay out your blanket or chairs to watch the evening performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (8:30 p.m.), you’ll want to know that the more-than-100-year-old oak tree that long serves as the stage has retired. Dancers will be suspended from a freestanding rig instead. Other festivities include performances by Dead Horses, Them Coulee Boys, Nur-D, The Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Super Band and The Sadies.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Pottery-palooza
Ceramics fans, come on down. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, will host the Wisconsin Pottery Association’s annual Art Pottery Show, where more than 50 dealers will be selling vintage and contemporary items, from dishes and tile to stoneware and figurines. Got a plate or pot whose provenance is unknown? Bring up to two mystery pieces to the event, and members will try to identify and evaluate them. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
A campaign that matters
Brian Wallach worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Obama Administration, but ever since he was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, he goes to Washington, D.C. with a different mission. The documentary “No Ordinary Campaign” shows Wallach and his wife Sandra lobbying for funding, research, drug approval and other breakthroughs to fight the disease. The documentary will screen at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. Admission is $10 ($15 at the door), with proceeds going to the nonprofit group I AM ALS.