FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 24-26
The long and the shorts
After more than a decade of “Queer Shorts,” Madison’s queer-led community theater StageQ kicks off a new Pride month tradition this weekend. The first ever CapitalQ Theatre Festival features (free!) masterclasses and workshops as well as one acts and short plays by up-and-coming queer writers. Performances, all of which last about an hour, kick off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., and go through Sunday afternoon. Festival passes range from $15 for one show to $30 for four shows.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
The Majestic takes over Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with a special Pride-month installment of its free summer concert series, Live on Queen Street: Drag & Dance Block Party. Join host Bianca Lynn Breeze (pictured) for live music, DJs and dancing. The event features special guest Joey Jay of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Kat and The Hurricane, Falling Flat and many more. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Roll with it
Head to Wingra Park, 824 Knickerbocker St., on Saturday for an epic display of lumberjack (and lumberjill) athleticism at the Midwest Log Rolling Championships. Amateurs will take to the lake at 9 a.m. for warm ups before facing off against the competition at 10 a.m. The elite competition starts at 1 p.m. Money raised through registration fees and the silent auction goes to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, which supports research, patient care and education on the degenerative neurological disease. Free to attend.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Grassroots get-together
Join the Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St., to celebrate local creators at the first in-person Social Justice Jamboree since 2019. Head over as soon as 5 p.m. with an empty stomach for maximum enjoyment of local food and drinks and stay as late as 9 p.m. to take in a diverse mix of local bluegrass, electronic, punk-rock and rap music. Admission is free, but pre-purchase raffle tickets are available online for $5 each and everyone is encouraged to make an online donation to support local social justice advocacy groups.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Like father, like son
The father and son duo of Ritt and Wilder Deitz will play together at Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave. at noon on Saturday. Ritt Deitz is a singer-songwriter who has been a fixture on Madison’s folk scene for decades while Wilder Deitz founded the Wilder Deitz School of Creative Music. They have a new album together, “Hinge.” The show is free but donations are accepted, and will be streamed online as well at youtube.com/graceconcertspresents.