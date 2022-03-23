THURSDAY, MARCH 24
Build a career
Considering a career in construction? Head down to the Urban League of Greater Madison at 2222 S. Park St. on Thursday at 6 p.m. for Pizza & Hard Hats, a panel discussion featuring professionals from the building trades discussing what it’s like to work in the industry. Free pizza will be served. Register online.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Brunch, the remix
The Disco Drag Brunch sold out its Saturday morning show at The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St., leading organizers to add a second show at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Hosted by drag bingo queen Bianca Lynn Breeze, the show features performances by Kayos and Karizma Mirage, Julez Madison and Brandonna Dupri Lareese. Ahan serves the brunch menu; State Line Distillery takes care of cocktails. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 plus fees online.
MONDAY, MARCH 28
Moral march
On their march to Washington, D.C. for the June 18 Moral March on Washington and to the Polls, participants in the Poor People’s Campaign will stop in Madison on Monday to hold a march and rally downtown. The march starts at 5 p.m. at the corner of State Street and South Carroll Street, heads down State Street and around the Capitol, and arrives at First United Methodist Church (203 Wisconsin Ave.) for a 6 p.m. rally intended to promote policies that help the country’s 140 million poor and low-wealth residents. Speakers will include someone from the Chicago Homeless Union and an Indigenous young person fighting the Line 5 pipeline.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25-SUNDAY, APRIL 3
A new spin
Madison Ballet celebrates its 40th anniversary, a new artistic director and a return to Overture Center’s Promenade Hall at 201 State St. with a series of premieres. Turning Pointe highlights work from previous collaborators and new, live premieres. Pieces on the program include “Guitar Concerto” by the ballet’s new AD, Ja’Malik, “Ethos of Force” by Kia Smith and Heinz Poll’s “Eight by Benny Goodman,” as well as a Balanchine pas de deux. Tickets cost $32 for standard admission and $18 for students and seniors. Visit overture.org/health for COVID protocols.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Bloody good
This Saturday in Cottage Grove, sample a dozen bloody maries at Doundrins First Annual Bloody Mary Fest and cast a vote for your favorite. Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive in Cottage Grove, has invited “15 to 20” bars and restaurants to mix their best bloody. There will be food carts, beer chasers, a custom tasting glass and music, all for $50 general admission/ $75 VIP. Roundtrip shuttles offered for $10 to Vintage Brewing Company on Whitney Way and Young Blood Beer Company downtown. No rain date (there’s a large tent).