THURSDAY, MARCH 2
From Chopin to Kendrick
The Grammy-nominated duo known as Black Violin are classically-trained violinists who bring their skills into hip-hop, combining classical strings and modern rhythms in exhilarating ways. They’re playing at Overture Hall, 201 State St. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $30-$65.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Latin all-stars
Now in its ninth year, the Latino Art Fair returns this weekend to Overture Center, featuring painters, potters, photographers and jewelry makers from around southern Wisconsin. Eric De Los Santos will perform on the marimba, and two artists will present work in the Rotunda gallery, “Bajo el Mismo Cielo / Under the Same Sky.” The fair goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is free. Afterwards, stay for Juan de Marcos González with the Afro-Cuban All Stars in Overture Hall. Tickets are $25-$65.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Oh, the thinks you can think!
Middleton’s new outdoor gathering spot, Stone Horse Green at 7550 Hubbard Ave., hosts a free celebration of everyone’s favorite doctor this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. SeussaPalooza commemorates Dr. Seuss’ 119th birthday with raps by Wes Tank (check out his “Fox in Socks”) at 2:30 p.m. There will be games on the green and performers from Madison Circus Space. Try frozen roast beast bowling. Funny things are everywhere!
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
More comic than human
The relentlessly touring stand-up comedian Sam Morril once described himself as “more comic than human” for his tireless devotion to the craft. Fresh off a new Netflix special, “Same Time Tomorrow,” Morril will be performing all-new material when he takes the stage at the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. at 7 p.m. Saturday. (The show was moved from its original location at the Barrymore Theatre.) Tickets are $40.
THROUGH MARCH 10
Out of the park
Actors love August Wilson’s work in part because of his complex characters. In “Fences,” Troy Maxson is a flawed father, former Negro Leagues star and garbageman in 1950s Pittsburgh. University Theatre at UW-Madison revives his story in a production directed by (and featuring) Prof. Baron Kelly alongside guest professional actors. Performances are in the Mitchell Theatre in Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. Tickets cost $26 for adults with discounts for seniors, students and staff.