THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Swinging back into town
The “new swing” craze of the late 1990s, sparked by the movie “Swingers,” had twentysomethings dressed in sharp suits and listening to Louis Prima. One of the biggest bands of that moment was Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, who returns to play the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $36.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Lynch mob
Fans of David Lynch should be especially excited at the UW Cinematheque launching its summer series this week. In addition to a 4K restoration of “Blue Velvet” screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, the free on-campus film series will host the Madison premiere of “Lynch/Oz,” a series of visual essays connecting the dots between Lynch’s movies and “The Wizard of Oz.” All screenings are free at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Fireworks in the Field
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus returns for its third Independence Day celebration at Breese Stevens Field. This family-friendly event includes live music from local bands, food, beverages and a fireworks show, so bring along lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Gates open at 6 p.m. and general admission tickets are $12. Children under 12 get free entry.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
WaunaBoom!
Just north of Madison, the only Waunakee in the world is planning a big Independence Day on Tuesday from 4:30-10 p.m. At WaunaBoom, the usual festivities — food vendors, family activities, live cover bands playing the hits — will be punctuated by an F35 flyover by the 115th Fighter Wing at 5:45 p.m. and a spectacular fireworks display. This event at Ripp Park, 213 Dorn Drive, is free, but please no pets, sparklers or alcohol in the park.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Get goth and get down
Whether you spent your high school days in head-to-toe black or just looked longingly at those who did, this is your chance to don the dark duds and get down. Shimmer: A Goth Drag Dance Party, takes place Friday at 9 p.m. at Crucible nightclub, 3116 Commercial Ave. Subspace will DJ and patrons are invited to dress in drag, “whatever that means to you.” As the organizers put it, “Drag is for everyone, and we invite you to let your spirits and creativity blaze brightly.” Entry is $5.