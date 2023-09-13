THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Half a world away
In her powerful memoir “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” Madison author Beth Nguyen writes about coming to America from Vietnam as a refugee with her family, her complicated relationship with her birth mother, and her own experiences as a mother. She’ll talk about the book at 6 p.m. Thursday at A Room of One’s Own, 2717 Atwood Ave. with author Yalitza Ferreras. The event is free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Price is right
Bring a jacket for the last Live on King free concert this Friday night in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Nashville singer-songwriter Margo Price, a returning favorite to Live on King, will warm things up, with local treasures SG Goodman and Seasaw opening the show. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m., and Banzo and JustVeggiez will be selling food.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 15-17
Opening doors
Celebrate the late puzzle master of musical theater at Middleton Players Theatre’s production of “Sondheim on Sondheim,” a revue from 2010 that charts the composer’s professional life through his own words and music. Hear alternate songs for “Company” and rejected openings for “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” performed by a local cast at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St. Tickets cost $20-$30.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 16-17
Fairest of them all
The iconic and eclectic Willy Street Fair returns to the east side this weekend, with two full days of music, dance, karaoke (for kids and adults), magicians and more. Food vendors span global cuisines, from West African meat and veggie pies, empanadas and arepas, momos and Thai spring rolls to cheese curds, smash burgers and Chicago-style hot dogs. Music starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday. Free.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Promise in Stone
Don Tubesing, a Madison counselor, author and public speaker turned stone sculptor, celebrates the opening of his latest art exhibition at Madison Christian Community this coming Saturday at 7118 Old Sauk Road. “Poems of Praise and Promise in Stone” is meant to inspire reflection and healing among viewers. A reception will run from 4-6 p.m. with a talk at 5 p.m., and the building will be open to view the art every week in September.