FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Laugh with Sohrab
Moving to the U.S. from Iran at age 8, comedian Sohrab Forouzesh credits his experience as a “fat Persian kid growing up in America” with providing the material that’s made him a finalist on “StandUp NBC” and a regular at Chicago’s top comedy institutions. On Friday, he’ll headline the Comedy Plus night at Crucible nightclub (3116 Commercial Ave.), featuring performances by comedians Sonal Aggarwal and Jason Hillman, drag artist Moana Lotte and musician Reconsiderate. Ages 21 and up. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees online and $15 at the door.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11 - SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Get a jump on your ballot
Haven’t seen all 10 movies nominated for an Academy Award this year? Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive, and Marcus Palace, 2830 Hoepker Road, have you covered with the Best Picture Showcase. The theaters will be showing all the movies over the next couple of weeks for just $5 a ticket, which means it’s your only chance to see Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” or Apple TV+’s “CODA” on the big screen.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Bring back my Manna to me
When Manna Cafe & Bakery shut its doors in 2020 after 15 years on Madison’s north side, many lamented the loss of their breakfast-and-pie standby. Fear not, pitiful pie fans. Barb Pratzel, author of “The Manna Cafe and Bakery Cookbook,” will bring her signature sweets to Leopold's Books Bar Caffè, 1301 Regent St., on Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for a Pre-Pi Day Pop-Up Sale. A variety of pies, including the much-loved Two-Berry, will be available by the slice, along with copies of the cookbook.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
Calling all smarty pants
Smarter Than You Trivia has gone virtual for the past couple of years (including at Cap Times Idea Fest), but Paul Guse, his questions, and his weird snack prizes are back in person at the Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave., from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Get your smartest friends together to form a team. Answer every question right plus a super-hard bonus question, and you’ll win Paul’s car. (You’ll never win Paul’s car.) It’s free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
Don’t stop them now
They are the champions, my friends. A crazy little thing called Gary Mullen & The Works brings “the world’s premiere Queen tribute band” to Overture’s Capitol Theater, 201 State St., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They will rock you with Freddie Mercury’s biggest hits, from “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Killer Queen.” Not to put anyone under pressure, but if you want to ride your bicycle down to the theater with your best friend or an ample-bottomed lady, tickets cost $40-$50. Find Overture’s COVID policies at overture.org/health.