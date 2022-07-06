SATURDAY, JULY 9
Need for speed
The Fitchburg Festival of Speed returns to Agora Pavilion, 5511 E Cheryl Parkway, for a fourth year of action-packed bike races and entertainment. Snag some bling by competing in the 25-mile family bike ride or the Donor Dash 5K starting at 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., respectively. After you finish, grab a beer from Hop Haus Brewing Co. and stick around for pro cycling races, free live music performances and an evening fireworks show. Register online for the 25-mile ride and 5K by July 8 for $40 or pay $50 if you sign up on race day.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 9 & 10
Stroll the Square
Art Fair on the Square returns to Capitol Square this weekend with more than 500 artists exhibiting their paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, jewelry and more. Make a day of it by checking out the dozens of food vendors, as well as musical performances by bands like Son de Atlantico, Mad City Funk and Shekinah King. The fair is open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Laugh and cry
Stories and jokes unite this Friday at Real Talk, a stand-up comedy and storytelling event hosted by Madison Indie Comedy at the Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St. The event, which promises to make you “laugh, cry, gasp, cringe (or) recoil in horror,” features comedians Lauren Cahilane and Ryan Kushner, plus storytellers Mohammed Abbed, Allie Lindsay (pictured), Matt Mandli and Samara Suomi. It’s hosted by Shauna Jungdahl. Tickets are $10. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Get the scoop
With a seemingly endless catalog of catchy, spiky earworms at their disposal, the Austin rock band Spoon plays The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Singer Britt Daniel and crew are touring behind the new album “Lucifer on the Sofa,” which continues the band’s run of memorable tunes. Tickets are $30 and up, and Bodega opens the show.
MONDAY, JULY 11
The forecast calls for teeth
Is “Sharknado” the dumbest movie ever to play at Lakeside Cinema? The cheesy SyFy original movie, that is indeed about tornadoes full of sharks attacking idiots, plays at dusk Monday on the UW Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St. The screening is free and should be a blast – just don’t go into the water afterward.