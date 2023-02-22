THURSDAY, FEB. 23
The best show of your life?
American Authors arrive at the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St. on Thursday night. Perhaps best known for the hit “Best Day of My Life,” immortalized in movies, commercials and the occasional wedding ceremony, the Boston-bred band is now a trio with new songs, including one called, uh, “Best Night of My Life.” Tickets are $20 and up, and Billy Raffoul opens.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Space for everybody
While rural areas might be seen as being inhospitable to the LGBT+ community, Sarah Stellino’s portraits of those living and thriving on homesteads say otherwise. “Queering Rural Spaces,” curated by Andy Adams, is on display at Arts + Lit Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. through March 4, and Stellino will host a closing reception and artist talk on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
Keep it clean!
One of the biggest comedies of the ‘70s was “Car Wash,” the 1976 movie about the employees of a Los Angeles car wash that included Richard Pryor and George Carlin in the cast. The director, Michael Schultz, was a Milwaukee native who went to UW-Madison, and the UW Cinematheque is featuring a retrospective of his movies. A rare 35mm print of “Car Wash” will screen at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. The admission is free.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23-SUNDAY, MARCH 5
Be their number one fan
Here’s Johnny! A cast of doomed and devilish characters from Stephen King’s suspenseful stories gather this weekend for the premiere of “Shining in Misery: A King-size Parody.” Capital City Theatre artistic director Andrew Abrams wrote the music, with lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia and a book by Colleen DuVall. With references to classics like “IT,” “The Stand,” “The Shining,” and more, this parody is part of the World Premiere Wisconsin theater festival and runs in the Playhouse, 201 State St. Tickets cost $45.
THROUGH SUNDAY, FEB. 26
What’s the buzz?
A gothic revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar” first designed for an open air theater in London swings by Madison this week as part of a 45-city non-Equity tour. See Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera about the final days of Christ in a dramatic new light at Overture Center through Sunday. Tickets cost $25-$129, plus fees, at 201 State St.