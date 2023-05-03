FRIDAY, MAY 5
Wanted: fast talkers
Looking for 15 minutes (or just a few seconds) of fame? On Friday morning, Andy Moore, a host of the “8 O’Clock Buzz” on the nonprofit community radio station WORT 89.9 FM, is looking to break a record set by former host Jonathan Zarov, who interviewed 71 community members in a single hour in 1999. To help him out, line up for WORT’s “Guest-a-thon” outside the station at 118 S. Bedford St. on Friday before 7:45 a.m.
Off the wall
See animal paintings in a yoga studio, handmade paper sculptures in a business incubator, textile art in a hotel cafe and surrealist landscapes in a local brewery at this year’s spring Gallery Night. Hosted by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and featuring 65 venues across the city, Gallery Night runs 5-9 p.m. on Friday. Some venues will have music; some will have food and beverages. All events are free. Visit the MMoCA website for a map.
True colors
Singer-songwriter Dallas Green, who performs as City & Colour, processed a lot of grief over the death of a close friend on his new album “The Love Still Held Me Near.” The Canadian musician will bring those powerful emotions to The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $30, and Courtney Marie Andrews opens.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 5-7
O Fortuna
You’ve heard it everywhere, from movie trailers and commercials to the up-to-bat music for the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, catch Carl Orff’s iconic “Carmina Burana” onstage with the Madison Symphony Chorus, which joins the orchestra for three concerts this weekend in Overture Hall, 201 State St. Also on the program: a symphony by Florence Price, the first Black woman to gain prominence as a symphonic composer. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20-$98.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Panel discussion
The summer movie season officially kicks off with Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and that means that Free Comic Book Day returns to comic book stores, including Westfield Comics at 7475 Mineral Point Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s a great chance to get a free copy of your favorite comic or find a new favorite. Stores will have local artists drawing sketches for charity, costumed characters and more.