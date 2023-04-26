THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Good story
Selfless acts make for great stories. Head to the Goodman Community Center’s Brassworks building, 214 Waubesa St., on Thursday for a modern version as locals tell their own stories of giving, getting and witnessing kindness at “Be the Good: Celebrating Kindness in Our Community.” Pay-what-you-can tickets, ranging from free to $50, support the Goodman Center’s programs, including a food pantry and after-school activities. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY, APRIL 27-29
What she said
Cartoonist Alison Bechdel popularized “the Bechdel Test,” which categorizes movies based on whether or not they include a conversation between two named women that has nothing to do with a man. (You’d be surprised how few movies pass this test.) The WUD Film Committee found a few, and they’ll be screening the first “Bechdel Test Fest” this week at the Union South Marquee Theatre, 1308 W. Dayton St. Movies include the 2004 comedy “Saving Face” (7 p.m. Thursday), the 2005 version of “Sense & Sensibility” (6:30 p.m. Friday) and, um, “Alien” (9 p.m. Saturday). Tickets are free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 28-29
You can call me alpaca
The alpacas are back! Over 300 of them are coming to the Alliant Energy Center this weekend for the Great Midwest Alpaca Festival and Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest. Breeders from all over the country will be in Madison to show their animals and talk about the business of alpaca breeding. Classes by fiber artists will be held, and vendors will sell all kinds of wares made with alpaca wool. The double festival takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The festivals are free, parking costs $8.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28-SATURDAY, MAY 13
Explosive joy
Described as “fiery and poetic,” the new play “Laced” about the aftermath of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida opens this weekend in the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. StageQ is producing the play by Sam Mueller (who’s been involved with rehearsals) about coworkers coming to terms with violence and finding ways to connect. Performances run over three weekends on the Evjue Stage. Tickets cost $12-$45.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Inside the Italian shack
2023 James Beard nominee Francesco Mangano, chef/owner of Osteria Papavero in downtown Madison, spent years compiling the most beloved recipes from the restaurant menu, his mentors and his childhood in Italy. The result is “The Osteria Papavero Cookbook: Recipes from the Italian shack and beyond,” out now from Little Creek Press. Celebrate with the chef and co-author — Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians — on Sunday at noon at the restauant, 128 E. Wilson St. Cash bar, passed appetizers, free to attend. RSVP on Facebook.