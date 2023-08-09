THURSDAY, AUG. 10
Anime on the roof
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Rooftop Cinema series returns starting Thursday, Aug. 10, playing films you can’t see anywhere else in town on the roof at 227 State St. This week brings “Inu-Oh,” a mindbending musical anime. Future weeks feature the restored 1994 drama “Alma’s Rainbow,” the collage film “Earth II,” and more. Screenings start at 8:20 p.m. and are free for museum members and those 18 and under, $7 for all others.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
Alice in Overtureland
Alice Cooper must be respectable now. The shock rocker, who usually plays the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum when he’s in town, moves to Overture Hall, 201 State St. at 8 p.m. Thursday. Expect Cooper not to tone down his mascara-streaked outrageousness as he plays rock classics like “School’s Out” along with new songs from his upcoming album “Road.” Tickets cost $62 to $152.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
Pop-up party
The Madison Night Market makes the top of State Street sparkle again this Thursday, with live music, pop-up restaurants and a climbing wall, plus vendors selling things like cotton candy, popsicles, T-shirts and handmade home decor. Wander, listen and shop from 5-9 p.m. on State and Gilman streets at this free, family friendly downtown event.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Cranes of the world
Earth is home to 15 species of cranes, and Baraboo has them all. This Saturday, learn about long-legged birds and the foundation’s efforts to save them at the “Cranes of the World Celebration” at the International Crane Foundation, E11376 Shady Lane Road in Baraboo. The event features guided tours, a scavenger hunt, and a performance by naturalist/humorist David Stokes. The event runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $6 for kids over 5.
FRIDAYS THROUGH SEPT. 1
Dine on the water
You might have enjoyed a burger at a lakefront restaurant, but what about in your own kayak, canoe or paddleboard? On Friday nights through Sept. 1, lake lovers can paddle right up to Brittingham Boats’ “burger barge” in Monona Bay for burgers (veggie or meat, $7.50; $10 with chips and a drink). To order, first buy a burger ticket, with or without a boat rental, 701 W. Brittingham Place. Burgers are available 5-8 p.m. Live music starts at 6:30 and rented boats must be returned by 9:30 p.m.