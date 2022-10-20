THROUGH SATURDAY, NOV. 5
Altar your plans
... And plan for an altar. If you’d like to create an altar to honor a lost loved one this Day of the Dead, sign up for Madison’s annual community altar project, now being run by the nonprofit Latinos Organizing for Understanding & Development (LOUD). Participants can pick up a wooden shadow box to decorate, for display at Overture Center, 201 State St., and Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin St. Or submit photos or videos for a virtual celebration. A reception and poetry reading will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Common Wealth. Visit the website to sign up and view deadlines.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
Night at the museum, Halloween edition
Oct. 21 is Halloween night for adults. On Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., head to the Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., for Adult Swim: Halloweird. At the ticketed, 21-and-up event, adults can dance, craft and even play on the museum’s new playground, the Wonderground. Attendees can show up in a costume or make costume accessories at the event. Other activities include a fast-draw competition, a horror film scavenger hunt, a costume fashion show and the opportunity to play with dry ice bubbles. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 after noon on Friday.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, OCT. 21-22
Video poetry
A Midwest festival now in its third year interprets an ancient art form, poetry, through the lens of a video camera. On Friday and Saturday, the Midwest Video Poetry Festival at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St., hosts a series of events, including a family matinee, a live performance, and two evening screenings of video poems ranging from 55 seconds to about 6 minutes. Masks are required and all events are free.
THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 23
It’s a sure thing
As Julia Roberts cycles through late night talk shows to promote her latest film, the musical version of one of her biggest hits takes over Overture Hall. “Pretty Woman: The Musical” features music by ‘80s hitmaker Bryan Adams and a story by Garry Marshall, who wrote the movie. The adaptation stays true to every plot point. Performances continue through Sunday at 201 State St. Tickets cost $25-$105. Overture encourages mask-wearing at shows.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
The talk of shame
Love notes, diary entries, song lyrics — we all wrote stuff during our teenage years that we later regretted. On the hit podcast Mortified, performers drag those embarrassing words into the world for all to hear. There will be a live taping in Madison at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St. with five local performers unburdening themselves. Tickets are $25 for the 21-and-up show.