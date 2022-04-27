FRIDAY-SATURDAY, APRIL 29-30
Back in the air
Cycropia Aerial Dance was grounded by the pandemic in March 2020, just days before they were to perform onstage with a symphony orchestra. Over two years later, that vision flies again with “ALLEGRO VIVO!,” featuring the dancers performing to the works of several great composers. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cycropia’s training and teaching studio, 5048 Tradewinds Parkway. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door), with discounts for kids.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
‘Boy, you’ve got a panty on your head!’
If “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” whetted your appetite for classic Nicolas Cage, it doesn’t get more classic than the Coen Brothers’ 1987 screwball comedy “Raising Arizona.” Cage plays a hapless ex-con husband who kidnaps a baby to appease his police officer wife (Holly Hunter). The UW Cinematheque is screening it for free at 7 p.m. Friday at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
You can still call him Al
Comedian-turned-author-turned-radio-show-host-turned-U.S.-senator-turned-podcaster Al Franken returns to Madison to talk politics, Wisconsin’s and otherwise, at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $50.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Let’s go Crazy
Thousands of runners of all abilities will descend on downtown Madison Saturday for the 2022 Crazylegs Classic to raise money for UW athletics. The 8K run starts at 10 a.m., the 2K walk starts at 10:20 a.m. and all entrants are invited to the post-run party afterwards. Registration is $45 for the 8K, $35 for the 2K.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
My decision is vinyl
If Record Store Day last weekend didn’t scratch your itch for vinyl, several indie record store labels (including Secretly Canadian and Ghostly) will be selling records, as well as CDs, cassettes and merch, at the Paved Paradise pop-up from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the street outside the Settle Down Tavern, 117 S. Pinckney St.