At the start of “Artemisia,” the young artist is sure of one thing: a great painting needs a good story.
“I want people to believe it, is what I’m saying,” 17-year-old Artemisia Gentileschi insists to her father/mentor Orazio, also a painter. She’s working on a painting of Susanna and the Elders, a biblical story about a wrongfully accused woman. “They need to look at her and feel her fear.”
Orazio’s not having it. People don’t want to hang fear on their walls, he says. They want color, expression, balance — and naked women.
“Style over substance,” he insists. “If you don’t have proper technique no one gives a shit!”
“Artemisia,” now in its first production as part of World Premiere Wisconsin, has plenty of style. Staged by Forward Theater Company through April 30 in the Overture Center Playhouse, Lauren Gunderson’s new play is lovely to look at, accented by fragments of Artemisia Gentileschi’s real paintings.
What it could use a little more of is story. In pursuit of historically precise biography, “Artemisia” comes up a little dry, like an art history lesson (albeit one with a sexy romantic center).
Gunderson did a deep dive in her research for “Artemisia” and wrote a character who, like many of her heroines, chafes hard against the confines of the patriarchy. Artemisia is still a girl when we meet her, fresh off a major commission, when her fortunes take a turn — an artist friend of her dad’s rapes Artemisia, and she goes to trial to accuse him.
Madison Uphoff gives young Artemisia a fire in her belly and a spine of steel, not a whisper of imposter syndrome in her being. Artemisia’s good. She knows it. And like so many male protagonists before her, she has an eye on her legacy. She will not be erased.
As Artemisia ages, Uphoff hands the paintbrush to Claire Arena Haden, who embodies the painter through births, deaths, a successful artistic career — and Francesco (Daniel Molina), a nobleman with whom she takes up in a juicy affair.
This center section, from charged first meeting to post-coital bliss, is “Artemisia” at its most delightful. Haden and Molina do a flirtatious little dance around her studio, talking about ultramarine pigment, feeling each other out. It’s charming.
Also delightful: Laura Gordon, variously Artemisia’s firm but loving mother, a larger-than-life Duchess (“I’m here, I’m not!”) and a British queen. Gordon can play funny and regal equally well, every gesture a deliberate choice.
Jim DeVita rounds out the cast as Artemisia’s father Orazio, with a performance that lets the man be loving and stern and flawed. A dad, basically. DeVita’s scenes with Uphoff crackle with energy, a nice example of Gunderson’s gift for sharp dialogue.
Director Jen Uphoff Gray takes “Artemisia” at a breathable pace, and pulls the design elements together in a lovely way. Noelle Stollmack washes the stage with golden light and soft shadows, accenting the rich brocades and drapes of Scott Rött’s costumes. Joe Cerqua fills scene changes with strummed lutes and breathy winds.
Yet despite heady romance, big proclamations about freedom and the meaning of art, and a smattering of funny lines, “Artemisia” can feel like it’s treading water. The ending feels unexpected, in that it just sort of — stops. It’s a bio-play that might be more fun it if it was more fictional.
“Tell the part of the story you want to tell,” Francesco tells Artemisia. Good advice, on the canvas and on the stage.