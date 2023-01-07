American Players Theatre will resurrect its off-season play reading series, Winter Words, this February. For the first time it will exclusively feature work adapted or written by core acting company members, including two classic plays and one premiere.
APT's annual reading series used to be a closed process, designed to allow the classical repertory company in Spring Green to get a sense of a play it was considering for the main summer season. In 2015, APT opened it to the public.
Now, these intimate readings in the 200-seat Touchstone Theatre tend to sell out fast. Tickets go on sale for the 2023 plays on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Performances begin on Monday nights at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $20.
Two classics
To start the series, Nate Burger, a core acting company member and last season’s Hamlet, has adapted “Uncle Vanya,” Anton Chekhov’s 1899 play of unrequited love, regret and resentment. Eva Breneman (voice and text coach on “The Rivals,” among others) is set to direct on Feb. 6.
Artistic director Brenda DeVita said the adaptation is “pretty straightforward” with the intention to “honor the voice of the playwright.”
“What Nate does so beautifully is — he is such a consummate actor, and he makes characters so believable,” DeVita said.
On Feb. 20, another core company member with a longtime love of the ancient Greeks will lead his own adaptation of “Agamemnon.” David Daniel, who adapted “Oedipus” for the Hill Theatre in 2021, has taken on this first play in Aeschylus’ “Oresteia” trilogy. It’s a juicy one, centered on the revenge murder of a king by his enraged queen.
While APT was making this lineup, DeVita said, for a time Daniel would bring forward several ideas a day. He has a deep faith in these stories, DeVita said, and knows their value. He’s also a lightning fast writer.
“David proved himself, through ‘Oedipus,’ that he has an incredible vocabulary when it comes to poetry inside these massively large stories,” DeVita said. “Nobody believes in ancient stories as much as David does.”
The focus of “Agamemnon,” she said, is “the cost of power.”
“His adaptations of Greek plays never stray from themes or story, but are unexpected in the writing,” DeVita said. “David has an incredible bridge in his vocabulary … (and) an interesting voice for plays that seem inaccessible to a lot of people.”
A world premiere
For the final play, Lawrence presents the first public reading of his new drama, “The Barber and the Unknown Prince.” Lawrence has a history as a playwright, though he’s worked mostly at APT as an actor and director (“The Brothers Size,” 2022).
“The Barber and the Unknown Prince” is set in the city where Lawrence grew up and explores the impact of the death of Chuck Brown, known as “the Godfather of Go-Go.” According to the play’s description, this “signals the end of an era and the beginning of a new look for a once-predominantly African American neighborhood in Washington, D.C.”
DeVita said has “great humor in it, and humanity.” It marks American Players’ entry in World Premiere Wisconsin, a new festival that spans the state and begins on March 1.
“Gavin is an incredibly gifted writer,” DeVita said. “He has high expectations for himself and an admiration for great writing.”
Feedback welcome
As in previous years, audiences will be encouraged to give feedback following these readings, and often plays from this series show up in future seasons. (“The Moors,” “Stupid Fu##ing Bird” and “The Rover” were all examples of this.)
Historically Winter Words been more about new-to-APT work, though not necessarily new work. This is the first time the works were written by core company members. DeVita’s excited about that aspect and having the writers on hand, which is more in line with new play festivals like Forward Theater’s biennial Wisconsin Wrights.
“The playwrights will be sitting in the room,” DeVita said. “For the first time, we’ll have the playwrights there to hear the piece and hear what the audience has to say. It will be a fruitful evening for everyone involved.”