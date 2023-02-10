The UW-Madison Dance Department presented its first of six showings of the 2023 Faculty Concert Thursday night in Lathrop Hall. The evening included a total of six works, including five by UW faculty and one from guest artist Charles O. Anderson, Chair of The Ohio State University Department of Dance. Performances continue tonight and Saturday night, and next Thursday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 18.
Racial reckoning and serious formalism gave the evening a sense of weightiness. There is clearly a departmental emphasis on connecting performances made in the studio to social phenomena in the outside world, making Anderson’s choreographic contribution particularly apropos given his previous founding of University of Texas-Austin’s MFA in Dance and Social Justice.
The show opened with a piece by Chris Walker, divided into two sections. In the first, “The Burning Barn (Premiere),” images from UW’s recent “Sifting and Reckoning” exhibition were projected onto large translucent sheets hanging from the ceiling while text detailing campus’ history of exclusion and minority perseverance is read aloud.
Three dancers in black dresses pulled the sheets down in succession before dancing in variations of largely identical patterns in Part Two, “Troubled Water,” a piece Walker made in 2007. The juxtaposition of historical images and live dancers, both belonging to the same institution, was powerful in its simplicity. I wish, however, that uniformity, both in the costumes and movement vocabulary, was more deeply considered.
Collette Stewart’s “Foreground Noise” was a playful ensemble piece that employed scripted dialogue recited amongst the dancers dressed in pale blue as they explored the potentialities of spaciousness. Does “spaciousness” mean empty? Full? Tense? Free? How liminal is the space of knowing or not knowing? While the dancing was clean and formations uniform, I yearned for the questions Stewart poses in the script to become more embodied in the dancing rather than stated aloud.
Jin-Wen Yu’s “Digging (Excerpt, Premiere),” was also playful in its use of clothing as props, with the iconic tutu worn on the shoulders, legs, and heads of the five dancers. Olivia Hintz and Peighton Strasburg played a power couple while Sydney Stark, Grace Stuckey, and Maya Topin delivered several delightful moments as a trio, moving with and among each other in ways both smooth and deliberate.
Li Chiao-Ping’s “With/In” was the most abstract work of the night. The ensemble morphed from moments of sweeping unison to subsections with fewer dancers that seemed meant for deeper contemplation. Distressed costumes and a dark soundscape played into the work’s subdued sensibility. There seemed to be secrets the dancers, and Chiao-Ping, rather not share.
Kate Corby’s “Blossom” was a trio of semi-rival dancers in calf-length dresses, dancing with a seriousness and conviction that approaches the ironic in juxtaposition with the plastic flowers eventually revealed from three vintage suitcases pre-set on stage. The piece is a series of experiments that poke at the relational dynamics between the dancers and their props, though the three exit the stage with their luggage in hand and few questions answered.
The final work, Anderson’s “Manifesting Destiny: A 3/5 Proclamation,” produced the most palpable energy of the night. Employing movement traditions of the African Diaspora, the 13-member cast dressed in all white emerged from behind the audience to overtake the stage in part prayer circle, part marching formation, part celebration. It was cathartic to feel the life force behind the dancing, and witness dancers who seem empowered and activated by the fresh perspective Anderson so clearly brought to his short time on campus.
The elephant in the room was the overwhelming majority of white woman performers, which raises obvious structural questions about the accessibility and hospitality of the department to students of all backgrounds. But these questions seem top of mind for students and faculty alike, a first step in what I hope becomes a choreography of change.