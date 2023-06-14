We all need a Jeff. Jeff’s that friend who calls out BS but puts up with it anyway, the one who spots a harebrained scheme from a mile away and tries to hit the brakes before it gets too far along.
“You’re pretending to be a woman to get a job!” Jeff hollers at our hero in “Tootsie,” the mercurial, entitled Michael Dorsey. “What you’re doing is an insult to all women … and you know you’ll have to take a pay cut.”
The problem with a Jeff is that if anyone listened to him, two and a half hour comedies would become 15 minute morality plays. And where’s the fun in that?
The non-Equity national tour of “Tootsie” runs through Sunday, June 18, in Overture Hall. Jeff, played with genial schlubby-dude energy on Tuesday night by understudy Matt Kurzyniec, gets some of the best lines in the book, for which writer Robert Horn won a 2019 Tony Award. (Horn just got a 2023 nomination for “Shucked,” a corn-themed musical currently on Broadway.)
Horn and composer David Yazbek (“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Band’s Visit”) took inspiration from the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange. They’ve updated it in an essential way, swapping out a daytime soap for a musical sequel to “Romeo and Juliet,” a goofy mess called “Juliet’s Curse.”
As in the film, Michael Dorsey (Drew Becker) is an unemployable actor whose hot temper and fussiness about his “craft” mean that most of the non-Jeff people in his life have written him off.
“A director told me he’d rather watch a 3-D movie of his own conception than work with you again,” Michael’s agent deadpans.
Michael catches wind of a Shakespeare-adjacent part from a neurotic ex, Sandy (Payton Reilly, an impeccable comic actor with the show’s best song) and decides to dress as “Dorothy Michaels” and go out for it. Soon he not only has the part, he’s rewriting the show.
In this show-within-a-show, Juliet’s nurse plays opposite the fetching Julie (Ashley Alexandra), a rising ingénue as devoted to the actor’s life as Michael himself, and Max (Matthew Rella), a reality show star whose main skill is ripping off his shirt. Cue the awkward love triangle.
If “Tootsie” were just about a jerk learning that, Gee! Women do experience things differently! or Shakespearean style mistaken identity hijinks, it might have withered well before Broadway.
But though Yazbek overstuffed lots of these lyrics and underwrote some melodies, “Tootsie” proves to be a pretty good time.
For one, Horn’s book likely deserved that Tony — it’s really funny, with a jokes-per-minute rate to rival the best sitcoms. Denis Jones’ choreography winks to Broadway classics like “A Chorus Line.” The touring set, designed by Christine Peters, moves ingeniously between apartment and pub to fake Shakespearean Verona.
The tour has a few weak points, among them the “Juliet’s Curse” director played like a cartoon come to life, and a spotlight that frequently takes several extra beats to find the right actor. Some show-within-a-show costumes look garish and unflattering. And several songs, often heavy on synth and keyboard, feel generic enough to be dropped into (or out of) any contemporary musical, no changes required.
“Tootsie” sparkles when it commits to the bit, to the hasty stage business of shoving wigs into boxes, the chest tattoos and malapropisms. It’s most appealing at its most silly.
“Namaste,” as Max says, bowing. “Now-I’m-a-go.”