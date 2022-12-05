Charles Dickens’ spooky Victorian novella “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted and re-adapted countless times, as each holiday season brings some new riff on the redemption theme. (Recently we got “Spirited,” a charming musical starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. It’s great.)
One version in particular had an outsized influence on Charlotte T. Martin’s “Christmas Carol,” which Children’s Theater of Madison premieres in the Capitol Theater on Dec. 10.
The playfulness, the wit, the music in Martin’s script — it all recalls the 1992 film, “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
That’s not an accident. Martin says the comparison is a compliment.
“Brian (Cowing, the director) and I must have mentioned it 25 times when we started working on this,” Martin said. “As we have discussed with the cast, ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ is the definitive ‘Christmas Carol.’”
CTM’s new “Christmas Carol” will not have puppets, but it will look and feel different. There will be a new set, new lighting, similar-but-not-quite-the-same costumes, and a whole new script. Expect the first ghost when the bell tolls one! And prepare for a fresh spin on this holiday tale.
A rite of passage
Martin, who is 30, and Cowing, who’s 32, met at CTM as child actors in Nancy Thurow’s 2000 production of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.” (Cowing played Edmund Pevensie.)
Now the two are leading CTM’s flagship production, with La Shawn Banks again in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. In this version, Banks gets to step into several versions of Scrooge’s previous self — 12-year-old Scrooge playing with his buddies, 20-year-old Scrooge falling in love.
“It’s pretty magical,” said Cowing, who has directed for CTM for about 10 years and takes on “Carol” for the first time. Artistic director Roseann Sheridan told him that “it’s a rite of passage to do a ‘Christmas Carol’ at some point in your career,” Cowing said.
“The biggest challenge is getting out of my own head with preconceived notions,” Cowing said. “You’re going to have the same story, the ghosts, the characters you know and love. But it’s time to recreate and re-envision.”
Staging this story is a tradition for CTM and an important financial driver. The company has put up a version almost every year since 1976. For the past 10 years (save 2020’s COVID Christmas) the company has used a version by Colleen Madden, an American Players Theatre core company member.
“We learned every year and we made modifications, small but impactful script changes,” said Sheridan, who has led CTM for 16 years. “We learned about what makes it work, and learned from the audience.”
When CTM commissioned this new adaptation from Martin, the company went to its major stakeholders — children, past and present, who’ve performed in or seen “A Christmas Carol.” The artistic team asked, “What would you miss if it wasn’t there? What did the kids love? What makes this version of the play uniquely CTM?'”
“We really asked some serious questions about, ‘what’s the core idea of this?’” Sheridan said. “For example, we looked at what was true in Dickens’ time, and what’s true in our time. What is important to us as a theater company as a theatrical experience? Why should CTM do this show, other than the fact that we’ve always done it?
“We wanted to bring home what generosity of spirit means.”
What’s new in an old story
As in the Muppets’ surprisingly faithful version, Martin incorporates large portions of Dickens' text in the script. There’s Jacob Marley (played by Nathan Connor), who foreshadows the ghosts of past (Jennifer Vosters), present (Ogunde Tremayne) and future (Trevin Gay). We meet Belle and the festive Fezziwigs.
Cowing suggested the inclusion of the lamplighters, a sort of narrator-chorus inspired by a Dickens story called “The Lamplighter.” They’re the framing device.
In Madden’s version, the narrator was revealed to be a grown-up Tiny Tim. In Martin’s telling, Tiny Tim is simply Tim, and he’s not physically disabled, he’s ill. (No crutch, here.)
When Bob Cratchit begs his employer for help, Scrooge asks how many children he has. Bob tells him five. Scrooge’s brush-off is callous: “Perhaps four would be more manageable.”
Scrooge’s money could help, but the story does not claim that “Christmas magic will heal all ailments,” Martin said. “Our retelling of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is about how people can interfere in each other’s lives for the better, and for good. There’s an opportunity to use our privileges, whether they’re resources or status or just health and ability, to help each other.
“Scrooge has to enter into this community,” they added. “But the community also has to accept him. So many hearts have to be changed, and there’s a big reckoning.”
The Cratchit family will be headed this year by Scott Haden and Clare Arena Haden; their son, Ben, plays young Tim. Martin wrote a “play within a play” for the young ones to perform.
That “was a blast to write, because my brother and I used to subject my parents to little plays in the living room,” Martin said. “Everyone in the theater has probably done this.”
A new chapter
“A Christmas Carol” is extremely expensive to produce, Sheridan said. It’s likely the company will use this version for three to five years at least, though there’s no specific timeline.
“It’s a living piece,” Sheridan said. “We’ll learn more when it goes in front of an audience, and there will be script revisions after we see how it plays.”
Cowing and Martin like working together, and may team up again. Currently, Cowing is also directing “All Is Calm” for Four Seasons Theatre and will reprise his role as Smee in CTM’s “Peter Pan” this spring.
Martin moved last summer to Philadelphia, where they work as a literary manager and have joined PlayPenn, a new play development nonprofit. They’re working on a one-person show that fans of “Ted Lasso” will like, as well as a “straightforward revenge play, which is not theater for young audiences.”
“It was fun to adapt (‘Christmas Carol’) for a children’s theater, knowing that one of the wonderful intentions of CTM is to cast young actors,” Martin said. “It’s fun when you’re a young actor to make a whole audience laugh. It’s your first introduction to theater magic.”